Code of Conduct Bureau to monitor public officers’ participation in elections

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has said that it would conduct a special monitoring of public officers’ participation in the 2023 general elections as Nigerians go to the poll today to elect a new president and members of the National Assembly. Chairman of CCB, Prof. Isah Mohammed, disclosed this while meeting with journalists in Abuja. He said that the monitoring exercise which would begin today is a commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s readiness to leave a legacy of delivering the freest, fairest and credible election in the history of the country. He added that the bureau would be working with relevant stakeholders to ensure it get its desired results in the 36 states and the FCT. “We shall observe whether or not a public officer in this exercise has put himself or herself in a position where his or her personal interest conflict with the duties and responsibilities assigned to him or her. “We shall observe whether or not an officer in this exercise asks for or accept any benefit of any kind in the discharge of his or her duties. “Observe whether or not officers in this exercise receive any inducement or bribe in the discharge of this exercise. “And we shall observe or not a public officer in this exercise abuse his or her office or do any act prejudicial of the rights of any other person contrary to electoral principles and practices,” he said. He added that those found wanting would be investigated and such cases would be referred to the Code of Conduct Tribunal for onward prosecution and conviction.
