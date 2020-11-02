Code of conduct to digitalise assets declaration

The Code of Conduct Bureau has said declaration of assets by elected and public officers would soon be done online.

Director-General of CCB, Prof. Isah Mohammed disclosed this at the weekend during a one-day training workshop organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Coalition (CISLAC) in conjunction with MacArthur Foundation for members of the House of Representatives committee on ethics and privileges in Abuja.

He said assets declaration was a valid key for the fight against corruption, hence elected and public officers must declare their assets before assuming office. Mohammed said: “Assets declaration is a vital pillar for fighting corruption and there are officers that must declare their assets before assuming office.

“We have made a lot of efforts to ensure that we digitalise our operations. Therefore, very soon assets declarations will go online.”

In his opening remarks, chairman of the House committee on ethics and privileges, Hon. Kolawole Lawal (APC, Ogun) said the training would enable members internalise standard international ethics and conduct. Hesaidthedutyof theethics and privileges committee would ensure that members conductthemselvesresponsibly and in line with the provisions of the Constitution.

In his welcome address, CISLAC executive director, Auwal Musa Ibrahim Rafsanjani said his organisation and its partners, MacArthur Foundation were committed to ensuring that lawmakers in the National Assembly would live up to expectations intermsof their conductand statutory responsibilities

Like this: Like Loading...