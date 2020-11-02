News

Code of conduct to digitalise assets declaration

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Code of Conduct Bureau has said declaration of assets by elected and public officers would soon be done online.

 

Director-General of CCB, Prof. Isah Mohammed disclosed this at the weekend during a one-day training workshop organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Coalition (CISLAC) in conjunction with MacArthur Foundation for members of the House of Representatives committee on ethics and privileges in Abuja.

 

He said assets declaration was a valid key for the fight against corruption, hence elected and public officers must declare their assets before assuming office. Mohammed said: “Assets declaration is a vital pillar for fighting corruption and there are officers that must declare their assets before assuming office.

 

“We have made a lot of efforts to ensure that we digitalise our operations. Therefore, very soon assets declarations will go online.”

 

In his opening remarks, chairman of the House committee on ethics and privileges, Hon. Kolawole Lawal (APC, Ogun) said the training would enable members internalise standard international ethics and conduct. Hesaidthedutyof theethics and privileges committee would ensure that members conductthemselvesresponsibly and in line with the provisions of the Constitution.

 

In his welcome address, CISLAC executive director, Auwal Musa Ibrahim Rafsanjani said his organisation and its partners, MacArthur Foundation were committed to ensuring that lawmakers in the National Assembly would live up to expectations intermsof their conductand statutory responsibilities

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Reps intervene in Ngige, NSITF rift

Posted on Author Reporter

*Insist his suspension action draconian   The House of Representatives on Tuesday faulted the suspension of the Management of the Nigeria Social insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, describing it as draconian and against presidential directives. Adopting a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Rep. Leke […]
News

Industry Group set to host a national dialogue on taxation and developing the non-oil sectors

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…as ESC design strategies for economic growth through taxation The Telecommunication and Technology Sustainability Working Group (TTSWG) will host an industry conversation addressing the country’s economic recovery and sustainability of organizations from a tax perspective against the backdrop of the global coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic downturn. For a country like Nigeria, a combination […]
News

Kaigama: We need forgiveness in conflict areas

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has called on Nigerians residing in conflict and violence ridden areas of the country to forgive those who have brought them pain and tears.   Delivering his homily at the Holy Cross Parish in Apo yesterday in Abuja, he said forgiveness was paramount to enable […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: