News

Cody Vaujin’s Views On The Growing Demand For Sports Consultants

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Cody Vaujin’s Views On The Growing Demand For Sports Consultants

Cody Vaujin of Codycoverspreads is poised to become the bookies’ worst nightmare. He operates in an industry that’s governed by research and insights just as much as it’s governed by sheer luck, if not more. The industry tends to attract people who don’t mind taking risks, and especially people who seek risks out.

There are ways to try to beat the books. Someone with an analytical mind, who’s good at math and follows the goings-on in sports and is quite good at guessing possible outcomes, can have an exceptionally high accuracy rate. For Vaujin, the number goes up to 77%.

Makings of a Handicapping Legend
Vaujin’s accuracy rate puts him square at the top of the industry, the GOAT of sports handicapping. It’s not all Vaujin’s known for, though; his lavish style and magnetic personality defy the stereotypical image of a math geek who’s only good with numbers. Vaujin’s got the kind of swagger people only get by being banned from entry into some Las Vegas casinos for being just that good.
Vaujin, a masterful handicapper, managed to increase his initial bank role 800 times in just six months in Las Vegas. A person winning too much isn’t good for a casino’s business, so they had him barred from handicapping on sports again. It didn’t stop him from hearing a crowd chant, “Codycoverspreads,” giving him instant knowledge that he had arrived.

Turning the Industry on Its Head
So what does a person with such a specific talent do after they’ve been somewhat prohibited from doing the thing they do the best? They help others do it, of course. If Vaujin were able to become the bookies’ nightmare, there’s no reason why he wouldn’t be able to help others do the same.
As a person who sees handicapping as fuel, he is all too familiar with its potential to change people’s lives. Anyone who has even a remote understanding of sports handicapping knows that it goes both ways; people can be made and unmade by a single shot. Vaujin’s mission is to give his clients a fighting chance to achieve the former and maximize their winnings.
What they do after that is up to them, but that kind of strike of good luck might open the door to many opportunities that would otherwise be hidden. Vaujin might be turning the industry on its head, but he’s also helping a whole other group of people to get what they want.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Tambuwal begins consultations ahead of 2023 presidency

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Sokoto State governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, might have begun consultations for the 2023 presidency. The former Speaker of the House of Representatives met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Ota, Abeokuta, behind closed doors over the weekend.   He held similar discussions with former Minister of Defence, Lt-Gen. Theophilous Danjuma, and former President of […]
News

Ndume: FG has nothing to show for huge intervention funds in 2020 budget

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South in the National Assembly, yesterday lamented that there was nothing on ground to show for the huge budgetary allocation made by the Federal Government for social interventions in the 2020 budget. Ndume, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who made the lamentation while speaking with journalists in […]
News

Bishop Okpaleke lauds late Enukeme’s contribution human development

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Ekwulobia, Most Reverend Peter Okpaleke, said that God has special purpose for creating mankind. He made the assertion during a Homily at Saint John’s Catholic Parish, Nnewi, at a requiem for the repose of the soul of the fallen first Vice Chairman of Diocese Awka Catholic Pastoral Council and […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica