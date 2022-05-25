News

COEASU laments govt’s attitude to its plight, threatens industrial action

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has lamented the lackadaisical attitude of both federal and state governments that are proprietors of the various colleges’ of education across the country towards addressing the plight of its members.

The union warned that if tangible efforts are not put to address the lingering labour issues at the expiration of its 21-day ultimatum on May 28, they would have no alternative than to embark on industrial action across the country. The Vice President and North East Zonal Coordinator of the union, Mohammed Bello Umar, who made this known in a press statement in Bauchi, said they were seriously concerned about the lingering issue of industrial concerns in the country’s colleges of education, which needs quick attention. “This, as always, is for the purpose of drawing the attention of the public and governments to the plight of COEASU in Nigeria for possible redress,” parts of the statement said.

 

