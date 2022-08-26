COEASU may resume strike over nonremittance of salary deductions

TheCollegesof Education Academic Staff Union(COEASU), yesterday, threatenedtoresume their two-week suspended strikeif theFederalGovernmentthroughtheIntegrated PayrollandPersonnelInformation System (IPPIS) fails toremittheir salary deductions. TheNationalVice-Presidentof COEASU, Olusegun Lana, gave the warning while speaking to journalists in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The union said it is “immoral, illegal and highly criminal for the IPPIS to withholdtheirsalarydeductionswithoutremitting tothe appropriate body.” COEASUhad, twoweeks ago, suspendeditstwo-month strike for 60 days to give the Federal Government the opportunity to implement some of the issues agreed on by the parties. But, LanaurgedtheFederal Government and the office of the Accountant- Generalof theFederationto resolve the non-remittance of theirsalarydeductions, warning that this “may threaten the peace that we just brokered with the Federal Government.” Lana, whoalsodoublesas theSouthWestCoordinator of COEASU, noted that the national body of the union wasinOgunStatetoresolve thelingering crisisbetween lecturersof TaiSolarinCollege of Education (TASCE) and the state government.

Hiswords:”WearewarningtheFederalGovernment to quickly do something about the challenges posed by IPPIS. The fact that the national executive council suspendedthestrikedoesnot meanitisuhuruyet, because IPPIS stillremainsaserious challenge to our system. “Aswespeak, thirdparty deductions, rightfully deducted from our salaries in federalcollegesarestillbeing withheld by IPPIS. This is not satisfactory, if you have paid net salaries, why are youwithholdingthird party deductions?

“Because a staff who did not commit himself or herself to cooperative or any other commitment to any third party would have gotten all his money when you pay the net salary; so if a staff isdeliberatelythriftand hasauthorisedyoutomake deductions from his or her salarytopayhistradeunion, tohiscooperativesocieties, it isimmoral, illegaland highly criminalforany employer to paysalaryandwithholdthird party deductions. “We are warning the Federal Government and theofficeof theAccountant- General of the Federation to, please, do something urgentlyonthisissuewithout furtherdelay, becauseitmay threatenthepeacethatwejust brokered with the Federal Government.”

