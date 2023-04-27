News

COEASU Protests Exclusion From 40% Pay Rise

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has criticised the Federal Government’s decision to exclude some workers from the 40 per cent pay rise, saying it is an attempt to “divide workers”.

In a statement yesterday, the union’s President, Smart Olugbeko accused the government of trying to cause confusion and putting mechanisms in place to stifle the voice of workers as one entity.

He said: “The union is happy that civil servants who are the drivers of government policies have been considered for salary increase. The union is, however, appalled at the government’s decision to exclude some categories of workers, including lecturers and other workers in the tertiary institutions even though the various unions in the sector have made several overtures to the government on salary increases.

“The present action is an attempt by the Federal Government to divide Nigerian workers and cause confusion within the system.

“The discriminatory increase is an attempt to promote divide and rule and make Nigerian workers unable to speak with one voice on the issues that affect their general welfare. “Government, in granting the increase, explained that it was to enable civil servants to cushion the effects of inflation and increase in the cost of living as if lecturers and other workers in the tertiary education sector are immune against inflation and geometrical rise in the cost of living.”

The group asked the government to stop treating salary increments as a privilege or favour.

