COEASU Strike: Protest averted as students give 14-day ultimatum

A protest was averted in Abuja yesterday when the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students (NANCES) was prevailed upon by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to shelve their planned demonstration in Abuja over the strike action embarked upon by their lawyers. The students, who reluctantly caved in to pres-sure, said they have suspended what would have been a bloody protest in interest of peace, but said a 14-day ultimatum was sacrosanct to let the government know how pained and serious they are. At a press conference in Abuja, leaders of the students group said their planned protest was to register their grievances over the attitude of the Federal Government, which has always trivialised issues that affect Colleges of Education in the country.
APC constitutes Zoning C’ttee, appoints Gov. AbdulRazak head
Three weeks to the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) yesterday constituted an eight- member zoning committee headed by the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdul- Rahaman AbdulRazak. The zoning committee came a week after the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, had released the […]
JUST IN: UNILAG Senate appoints female new Acting Vice Chancellor
The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has elected the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of development services, Folasade Ogunsola, as the institution’s Acting Vice-Chancellor. She is the first female to be so appointed in the history of the 58-year-old ivory institution. Mrs Ogunsola, a Professor of Medical Microbiology and first child of Nigeria’s first […]
2023 PRESIDENCY: You’re traitors, Northern stakeholders tell El-Rufai, Ganduje, other northern governors
Barely 30 minutes after 10 northern governors wrote a recommendation letter to President Muhammadu Buhari to allow Presidency to go South, Northern stakeholders have come out to dissociate themselves from such position. According to them, the governors involved definitely do not represent the North but their selfish interests “and are ready to sacrifice the common […]
