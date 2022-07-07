COEASU Strike: Protest averted as students give 14-day ultimatum

A protest was averted in Abuja yesterday when the National Association of Nigeria Colleges of Education Students (NANCES) was prevailed upon by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to shelve their planned demonstration in Abuja over the strike action embarked upon by their lawyers. The students, who reluctantly caved in to pres-sure, said they have suspended what would have been a bloody protest in interest of peace, but said a 14-day ultimatum was sacrosanct to let the government know how pained and serious they are. At a press conference in Abuja, leaders of the students group said their planned protest was to register their grievances over the attitude of the Federal Government, which has always trivialised issues that affect Colleges of Education in the country.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...