COEASU tasks Governing Councils on adherence to roles

Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) have urged the newly constituted Governing Councils of Colleges of Education to stick to their roles and avoid undue interference with College managements. Excited about the councils and appointments of provosts and visitation panels to the new Federal Colleges of Education (CoE), President of COEASU, Nuhu Ogirima, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said the appointment of principal officers based on merit, was proof of the Federal Government’s pragmatic sense of purpose to ease access to tertiary teachereducation.

Ogirima emphasised the need for purposive and comprehensive handing over of the instructional mandate of the institutions to the appointed provosts, and sought proper guidance from the education ministry and National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) on the processes of accessing available funding windows to enable a systematic but firm take-off of the new institutions.

He said: “To us as a union, the composition of the various bodies is a step towards fulfilling the age-long quest for efficiency, consistent with the statute, in service delivery. Councils need to be cognizant of their roles and should, as much as possible, avoid the overbearing tendencies more often than not exerted on college managements. “The FME would need to address this critical concern with the desired urgency, given its implication on industrial relations in the institutions.”

Like this: Like Loading...