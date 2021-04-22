News

COEASU tasks Governing Councils on adherence to roles

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) have urged the newly constituted Governing Councils of Colleges of Education to stick to their roles and avoid undue interference with College managements. Excited about the councils and appointments of provosts and visitation panels to the new Federal Colleges of Education (CoE), President of COEASU, Nuhu Ogirima, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said the appointment of principal officers based on merit, was proof of the Federal Government’s pragmatic sense of purpose to ease access to tertiary teachereducation.

Ogirima emphasised the need for purposive and comprehensive handing over of the instructional mandate of the institutions to the appointed provosts, and sought proper guidance from the education ministry and National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) on the processes of accessing available funding windows to enable a systematic but firm take-off of the new institutions.

He said: “To us as a union, the composition of the various bodies is a step towards fulfilling the age-long quest for efficiency, consistent with the statute, in service delivery. Councils need to be cognizant of their roles and should, as much as possible, avoid the overbearing tendencies more often than not exerted on college managements. “The FME would need to address this critical concern with the desired urgency, given its implication on industrial relations in the institutions.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria demands restoration of constitutional order in Mali

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigerian government has called for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order in Mali following the coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the call on behalf of the Nigerian government via his verified twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama on Wednesday. Onyeama said Nigeria also welcomed the urgent activation […]
News

Labour/FG rift: There’s no strike option on the table – Labour

Posted on Author Reporter

Regina Otokpa, Abuja   Following the walk out on Federal Government by Organised Labour during a meeting to resolve the issues of Petroleum price increase and electricity tariff on Sunday night, Labour has said there was no strike option on the table. Addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, Deputy President Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade […]
News

Fight against corruption: Judiciary’s missing in action – Sagay

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), has scored the judiciary low in the on-going fight against corruption. Apart from alleging that the judiciary, as an independent arm of government, was “missing in action”, in the anti-graft efforts of the administration, Sagay further accused the institution of hostility to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica