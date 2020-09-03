COEASU withdraw services from schools nationwide

…accuse govt of mutilating salaries through IPPIS

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), has directed its members to immediately withdraw all ongoing community services in all Colleges of Education (CoEs) nationwide.

National President of COEASU, Nuhu Ogirima, who gave the directive on Thursday in Abuja, said the union was left with no option than to commence a series of industrial actions which would lead to full blown nation wide strike, following failure of the federal government to meet its demands after several efforts.

Lamenting it had become a norm for government at all levels to ignore the plight of teaching personnel, a development that manifest in abandoning all agreements that necessitated strikes in the pas, he said the National Executive Committee of the union would meet to approve further actions to compel government respond to their demands.

While noting that state governments were following the footsteps set by the Federal Government in refusing to pay salaries, especially to COEs under their purview, Ogrima raised concerns the Union was still operating on an archaic Act, since 1986.

He also accused both federal and state governments of mutilating salaries of workers under the guise of the Integrated Personnel Payroll and Information System (IPPIS).

In his words: “The gross under-funding of COEs has been abysmally consistent with FGN. Quite unfortunately, state governments toe the line of FGN in this regard. It could be said that FGN encourages irresponsibility towards funding obligations.

“The issue of funding affects the system in all ramification. For example, between 2012 and 2017 the funds released as capital allocation to COEs by FGN stood at just about 56% of the budgeted sums. A little while before the period in question, especially from 2006 to 2008, the totality of allocation to COEs relative to other sister institutions, was appalling.

“Currently, FGN has been manipulating academic staff salary with the imposition of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) in several ways; from the unilateral stop of payment of academic staff on Sabbatical Leave, imposition of non-negotiated Personal Income Tax, to over-deduction of payable amount of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).”

