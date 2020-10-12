Coffee can reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said caffeine could reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease in people who have a gene mutation associated with the movement disorder.

These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Neurology’. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms start gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement.

The study author, Dr. Grace Crotty of Massachusetts General Hospital, said, “These results are promising and encouraging future research exploring caffeine and caffeine-related therapies to lessen the chance that people with this gene develop Parkinson’s.” Crotty added: “It’s also possible that caffeine levels in the blood could be used as a biomarker to help identify which people with this gene will develop the disease, assuming caffeine levels remain relatively stable.”

The study compared 188 people with Parkinson’s disease to 180 people without the disease. Both groups had people with and without the LRRK2 gene mutation. Among people with the gene mutation, those with Parkinson’s had a 76 per cent lower concentration of caffeine in their blood than those without Parkinson’s.

Among people without the mutation, those who had Parkinson’s had a 31 per cent lower concentration of caffeine in their blood than those without Parkinson’s. People with Parkinson’s who had the gene mutation consumed 41 per cent less caffeine a day than the people with and without the gene mutation who didn’t have Parkinson’s.

The study assessed people at one point in time. So, it doesn’t help researchers understand any long-term effect caffeine may have on Parkinson’s risk or how it may affect the disease’s progression, Crotty noted. Similarly, the study doesn’t prove that caffeine consumption directly reduces the risk of Parkinson’s; it only shows an association. The ‘Newsmax’ reported that previous studies have shown that caffeine may protect against Parkinson’s in people with no genetic risk factors.

The new study however, focused on a mutation in the LRRK2 gene that increases the risk of Parkinson’s. Mutations in the LRRK2 gene is the main factor in contributing to the genetic development of Parkinson’s disease, and over 100 mutations in this gene have been shown to increase the chance of Parkinson’s development.

Not all people with this gene mutation develop Parkinson’s disease. So, the research team said they were trying to pinpoint other contributing genetic or environmental factors.

Like this: Like Loading...