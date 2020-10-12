News

Coffee can reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said caffeine could reduce the risk of Parkinson’s disease in people who have a gene mutation associated with the movement disorder.

 

These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Neurology’. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms start gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement.

 

The study author, Dr. Grace Crotty of Massachusetts General Hospital, said, “These results are promising and encouraging future research exploring caffeine and caffeine-related therapies to lessen the chance that people with this gene develop Parkinson’s.” Crotty added: “It’s also possible that caffeine levels in the blood could be used as a biomarker to help identify which people with this gene will develop the disease, assuming caffeine levels remain relatively stable.”

 

The study compared 188 people with Parkinson’s disease to 180 people without the disease. Both groups had people with and without the LRRK2 gene mutation. Among people with the gene mutation, those with Parkinson’s had a 76 per cent lower concentration of caffeine in their blood than those without Parkinson’s.

Among people without the mutation, those who had Parkinson’s had a 31 per cent lower concentration of caffeine in their blood than those without Parkinson’s. People with Parkinson’s who had the gene mutation consumed 41 per cent less caffeine a day than the people with and without the gene mutation who didn’t have Parkinson’s.

 

The study assessed people at one point in time. So, it doesn’t help researchers understand any long-term effect caffeine may have on Parkinson’s risk or how it may affect the disease’s progression, Crotty noted. Similarly, the study doesn’t prove that caffeine consumption directly reduces the risk of Parkinson’s; it only shows an association. The ‘Newsmax’ reported that previous studies have shown that caffeine may protect against Parkinson’s in people with no genetic risk factors.

 

The new study however, focused on a mutation in the LRRK2 gene that increases the risk of Parkinson’s. Mutations in the LRRK2 gene is the main factor in contributing to the genetic development of Parkinson’s disease, and over 100 mutations in this gene have been shown to increase the chance of Parkinson’s development.

 

Not all people with this gene mutation develop Parkinson’s disease. So, the research team said they were trying to pinpoint other contributing genetic or environmental factors.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

We spent N3.4bn spent on approved trainings, says suspended NSITF MD

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Adebayo Somefun has said the N3.4 billion alleged by the minister of labour and employment, Senator Chris Ngige to have been spent on “non existent training” by his management was spent on approved trainings from 2017 to 2019.   Somefun also accused the minister […]
News

Boko Haram: Amnesty applauds Buhari, Biu Emirate on contribution to return of peace in most parts of Borno State

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Global Amnesty Watch (GAW) says the combined efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Biu Emirate is responsible for the relative peace and tranquillity being enjoyed in most parts of Borno State.  The GAW said it came to this conclusion after embarking on an assessment tour of the state together with civil society groups […]
News

EFCC arraigns two Benue pension officials over alleged N19m for

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Benue zonal office, Monday arraigned the duo of Victor Gabriel Charles and John Aboyi Omaku before Justice Moris Ikpambese of the Benue State High Court, Makurdi over alleged conspiracy and misappropriation of pension funds to the tune of N19million. Charles, a former Vice Chairman, Nigerian Union of Pensioners, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: