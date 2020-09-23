‘Coffee consumption linked to better outcomes in colon cancer patients’

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have said that drinking coffee could extend survival time in people with colorectal or colon cancer.

According to the findings of a new study published in ‘JAMA Oncology,’ compared with people who did not drink coffee, those who drank a cup a day had an 11 per cent increased rate of overall survival, and a five per cent increased rate of living cancer progression-free.

The ‘New York Times’ reported that the more coffee the participants in the study drank, the better. The report said those who drank four or more cups a day had a 36 per cent increased rate of overall survival and a 22 per cent increased rate of surviving without their disease getting worse; it added “whether the coffee was decaf or regular made little difference.”

Colorectal cancer is a malignant tumour arising from the inner wall of the large intestine (colon) or rectum. The researchers studied 1,171 patients diagnosed with advanced or metastatic colon or rectal cancer who could not be treated with surgery.

The patients completed diet and lifestyle questionnaires, including information about their coffee consumption, at the start the study. The study controlled for race, smoking, alcohol intake, aspirin use, diabetes, and addition of milk, non-dairy creamers or sweeteners to the coffee.

The co-lead author, Christopher Mackintosh, emphasised that drinking coffee was not a cure or treatment for cancer. “If a patient already drinks coffee,” he said: “They should feel fine about it.

They won’t harm themselves. But I would not suggest that people begin drinking coffee to try to treat or prevent cancer.” Mackintosh was a fourth-year medical student at the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine in SW Rochester United States.

