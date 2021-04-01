Coffee in pregnancy could stall newborn’s growth

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that as little as half a cup of coffee each day might be enough to stunt the growth and birth weight of a baby in the womb, according to the findings of a study published online in ‘JAMA Network Open’. Stunting is the impaired growth and development that children experience from poor nutrition, repeated infection, and inadequate psychosocial stimulation.

Children are defined as stunted if their height-forage is more than two standard deviations below the World Health Organisation (WHO) Child Growth Standards median. According to the researchers, women who consumed an average 50 milligrammes of caffeine per day — equivalent to half a cup of coffee — had infants that were 2.3 ounces lighter than babies born to women who didn’t drink any caffeine, researchers report.

Lead researcher Jessica Gleason said that amount is a fraction of the daily caffeine consumption limit currently recommended by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the WHO. Gleason is a postdoctoral researcher with the U.S. National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. ACOG recommends that pregnant women limit their caffeine consumption to less than 200 milligrammes a day, and the WHO suggests less than 300 milligrammes daily, Gleason said. “Our results do stand out in light of those recommendations, because we are finding that even at lower levels we are seeing these small reductions in size,” Gleason said.

