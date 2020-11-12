Coffee may slow colon cancer progression

Drinking one to four or more cups of coffee a day may help people with advanced colorectal cancer live longer and slow the progression of their disease. According to the findings of the research published in the journal ‘JAMA Oncology,’ those who drank four or more cups daily increased their survival rate by 36 per cent compared with nondrinkers.

One cup a day yielded a seven per cent increase, and two to three cups increased the survival rate by 18 per cent. According to the researchers, as coffee consumption increased, so did the benefits, and whether the coffee was caffeinated or decaffeinated made little difference, the ‘Washington Post’ reported. The study by the Boston-based Dana- Farber Cancer Institute was based on about five years of data from 1,171 people treated with chemotherapy for colorectal cancer that had spread, referred to as Stage 4 cancer.

During the study period, the cancer was five per cent less likely to worsen for people who drank one cup of coffee a day, compared with those who did not drink coffee, 18 per cent less likely for two to three cups daily and 22 per cent for four or more cups a day. Study participants who drank the most coffee survived for about 39 months compared with 31 months for those who drank none, a Dana-Farber researcher said.

Although research has not determined why coffee might slow the progression of deadly colorectal cancer, cancer experts theorised that it may be related to the antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and insulin-sensitizing effects of compounds found in coffee.

Research has suggested that coffee may lower risk for some other cancers. U.S. Dietary Guidelines consider moderate coffee consumption — described as three to five cups a day — safe and healthy for most people. But problems can develop for people sensitive to caffeine, such as headaches, insomnia, dizziness and more.

