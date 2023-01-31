News

Coffee with milk may lower disease risk –Study

Posted on

A new study from the University of Copenhagen in Denmark has shown that a cup of coffee with milk could have an anti-inflammatory effect in humans. The findings of the study are published in the ‘Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry’. Anti-inflammatory agents which are used to treat many different conditions can block certain substances in the body that cause inflammation including redness, swelling, and pain. According to the researcher, adding milk to coffee may make the beverage twice as good for the consumer, in theory. The study analysed how antioxidants, known as polyphenols, behave when combined with amino acids, the building blocks of proteins Coffee is packed full of antioxidants called polyphenols, which have been shown to reduce inflammation. Inflammation is the body’s response to a threat — such as bacteria, toxins, trauma, even extreme temperature — injuring tissue in the body.

 

