Coffee won't raise risk of heart condition – Study

For decades, doctors have warned folks suffering from heart rhythm problems to avoid coffee, out of concern that a caffeine jolt might prompt a herky-jerky heartbeat. But a large new study has found that most people can enjoy their morning joe or afternoon diet cola free from worry—caffeine doesn’t seem to increase most people’s risk of arrhythmias. According to a new study published July 19 in ‘JAMA Internal Medicine,’ every additional cup of coffee a person drinks daily might lower their risk of arrhythmia by about three per cent on average.

Arrhythmia is the improper beating of the heart, whether irregular, too fast or too slow. Cardiac arrhythmia occurs when electrical impulses in the heart don’t work properly. There may be no symptoms. Alternatively, symptoms may include a fluttering in the chest, chest pain, fainting or dizziness. If required, treatment includes anti-arrhythmic drugs, medical procedures, implantable devices and surgery.

“We see no evidence for this broad-based recommendation to avoid coffee or caffeine,” said study co-author Dr. Gregory Marcus, associate chief of cardiology for research at the University of California, San Francisco. “There could be some individuals where caffeine is their trigger, but I think the growing evidence is those cases are actually quite rare.”

“The majority of people, even those with arrhythmias, should be able to enjoy their cup of coffee, and maybe there are some people for whom caffeine or coffee may actually help reduce their risk,” Marcus said. Coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages worldwide, but its properties as a stimulant have prompted many doctors to warn heart patients taking it.

