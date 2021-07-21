News Top Stories

Cognitive activity may delay dementia

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that a cognitively active lifestyle in old age may delay the onset of dementia in Alzheimer’s disease (AD) by as much as five years. These are the findings of a newstudypublishedonlinein the journal ‘Neurology’.

Dementia is a group of thinking and social symptoms that interferes with daily functioning and is characterised by the impairment of at least two brain functions, such as memory loss and judgement. While dementia is the term applied to a group of symptoms that negatively impact memory, Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease of the brain that slowly causes impairment in memory and cognitive function. In the study, Robert S. Wilson, from the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, and colleagues assessed whether a higher level of cognitive activity predicts older age of dementia onset in AD dementia. The analysis included 1,903 older persons (mean age, 79.7 years) without dementia followed for a mean of 6.8 years.

