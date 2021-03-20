Business

Coinbase pays $6.5m to settle US false reporting charges

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday it fined digital asset exchange Coinbase Inc $6.5 million to settle charges it reported misleading transaction data that potentially inflated the apparent trading volume on its professional GDAX platform.
The regulator also fined the company for so-called “wash trades” by a former Coinbase employee on GDAX, it said in a statement.
Between January 2015 and September 2018, two Coinbase-operated trading programs matched orders with one another, resulting in transactions between accounts owned by Coinbase, reports Reuters.
GDAX disclosed that Coinbase was trading on GDAX, but failed to disclose it was operating more than one trading program and through multiple accounts, the CFTC said.
Coinbase subsequently included the information for these transactions on its website and provided that information to reporting services and exchanges, either directly or through access to its website.
“Transactional information of this type is used by market participants for price discovery … and potentially resulted in a perceived volume and level of liquidity of digital assets, including Bitcoin, that was false, misleading, or inaccurate,” the CFTC said.
A Coinbase representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The CFTC also said on Friday that over a six-week period in 2016, a former Coinbase employee placed matching buy and sell orders in the Litecoin/Bitcoin pairs on GDAX, known as “wash trading.” This created the misleading appearance of liquidity and trading interest in Litecoin, the CFTC said.
The revelation that Coinbase’s self-dealing might have given a misleading impression of its volumes comes ahead of a planned stock market listing for the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange this year. On Wednesday, the company said recent private market transactions had valued it at around $68 billion.
The eye-popping valuation underscores how the perceived value of Coinbase has rallied in lock-step with the surge in the price of bitcoin.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

Real estate: COVID-19 disrupts projections

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi reports

There was high expectation about real estate performance at the beginning of 2020 due to increased government budget for infrastructure and commitment to grow the real sector of the economy. Six months after, there was no clear growth in the industry due to Coronavirus pandemic. Dayo Ayeyemi reports   Before the heat generated by Coronavirus, […]
Business

IMF to govts: Release funds for vaccine production

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T he International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged all countries to ensure that their health care systems are adequately resourced to enable fight the coronavirus(Covid-19) pandemic.     In a new report released at the weekend, the IMF said that the international community must significantly step up its support for national initiatives, including through financial […]
Business

Evaluating $10/barrel production cost target

Posted on Author ADEOLA YUSUF writes

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil industry agree with NNPC that the era of $30 per barrel oil production cost is gone in the country, even as the issue of $10 per barrel cost compliance raises concern, ADEOLA YUSUF writes   Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari, has not mince words on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica