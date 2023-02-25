Coker dreams new dawn for Nigerian tourism as NTDC gets new law

With the recent signing by President Muhammadu Buhari of a new enabling law, Nigerian Tourism Development Authority Act, 2022, for the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), which by the new law is now to be known as Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), a new dawn appears in the horizon for Nigerian tourism if the provisions of the new law are anything to go by in terms of its correct interpretation and implementation by both the private and public sector operators and administrators of tourism.

Mixed reactions from the private sector tourism may have greeted the new law, however, one man that is gladden by this new development and sure footed about the birth of a new level for the Nigerian tourism, is the Director General of NTDA, Folorunsho Coker, who in fact, is the architect and force behind the new, which took almost six years to achieve.

This is as Nigerian News Direct, an online portal, has quoted Coker as expressing confidence of the new law creating a new environment for tourism to thrive in Nigeria through collaboration with the private sector, which is the driver of tourism business.

Coker while speaking during the sensitisation meeting of staff of the Authority in Abuja, noted that contrary to belief by many that the new law is draconian, he, however, said that is not correct insisting that the law is meant for the good of the country and operators of tourism, saying that,

“The new law is speaking of temporary issues in tourism. It is not a draconian law. It is collaboration between states and federal government in driving revenue in the tourism and hospitality industry.

“It is about tourism trust fund which is now a vehicle in use to invest in tourism assets. We must understand that if the laws are not right, investments will not come in. “The operation of an old law in a dynamic environment that is constantly changing will not get us to where we want to be. Dubai, South Africa and Kenya amended their laws during COVID-19 pandemic and they thrived, but we did not.

“However, I will do a comprehensive break down of the new law and share it with the 36 states. I will invite the 36 Commissioners of tourism to Abuja, so that we can sit down, discuss, reach an agreement and take it to the next level.

“If you could recall, fantastic legal frameworks were given to the telecommunication and banking sector and we had positive results. It is time for tourism to flourish with the help of the new law.’’ He expressed appreciation to everyone that contributed to the new law coming into existence, noting that, ‘‘it is going to be a different ball game that will sanitise the sector and generate huge revenue to the country.”

The Authority’s Head of Legal Unit, Mrs. Funebi Otu Umondak painstakingly explained the provisions of the new law and their implication for tourism and the Authority, noting that the old law which was in existence for over 20 years was obsolete and never really helped in developing Nigerian tourism. She said that as a result, became necessary for the Authority to come up with the new law so as to create a better environment for tourism and the Authority, which is supposed to be a money spinner for the country, to thrive unhindered.

According to her, “We are grateful to Buhari for signing the bill into law. This law now made it possible for collaborations with states, local governments, private sector and international organisations. “The new law made provision for Tourism Fund to help industry players grow and develop the economy, and also alliances that will make tourism more attractive to everyone in the sector.

“So, what is important and key is the collaboration and partnership with stakeholders to make tourism better and flourish for our great nation.”

The 20 page Nigerian Tourism Development Authority Act 2022 repeals the NTDC Act Cap N137 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 to develop and promote Nigeria as a travel and tourism destination.

It contains 30 sections which include Establishment of NTDA; Membership of the Governing Board; Funds for the Authority; Power to Borrow; Establishment of Tourism Development Fund; and Tourism Development Fund Management Board. Also are Establishment of Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Divisions; Alliance of Tourism Enterprises; Joint Ventures; Tourism Development Levy; Accreditation; Classification of Tourism Enterprises, Offences and Penalties among others.

