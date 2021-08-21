Coker, Onung pledge to partner on devt, promotion of Nigerian tourism

As part of its familiarisation tour to corporate Nigeria, government ministries, departments and parastatals, the newly elected executive body of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), led by its President, Nkereuwem Onung, has met with the Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Coker, with both bodies pledging to work closing together in birthing a new path for the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism.

Coker in his remarks to the presentation of FTAN expressed the readiness of NTDC to partner with the team in breathing fresh air into Nigerian tourism, saying both bodies are bound together as Siamese twin committed to the development and promotion of the sector. He called for unity in the ranks of FTAN and the private sector as well as coordinated and purpose driven approach to tourism so as to ensure that the sector is given positive attention by the federal government.

Technology, he said is the future of tourism promotion, therefore, he urged FTAN to latch on to technological platforms in the business of tourism. He also called for support for the domestic tourism drive of NTDC, as represented by his pet projects, such as Nigeria Flavours and Tour Nigeria as well as the effort to get NTDC bill on tourism passed as it holds tremendous benefits for the sector and its operators.

He promised to hold quarterly meetings and annual retreat with FTAN to promote effective collaboration. This is even as he pledged to attend to the various requests presented by FTAN, with a promise to donate a bus to the federation next year as part of effort to fast track its activities. Onung in his presentation expressed appreciation to Coker for his support over the years to FTAN while calling for more strategic support, with a pledge to work closely with NTDC towards the achievement of the mandate of both bodies.

He tasked Coker to lend his voice to the campaign for the decentralisation of tourism by removing it from the exclusive list to concurrent list in line with the Supreme Court judgement of 2014 so as to allow for effective participation by government at all levels. Also, he pledged the commitment of the federation to working with NTDC on its bill so long as there is harmonisation by both bodies. Furthermore, he intimidated the DG of some of the programmes of FTAN such as the National Tourism Summit while seeking for NTDC partnership in staging these events.

