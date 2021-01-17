Col Nwobosi’s burial: This generation of Ndigbo disappointed me –Mbazulike Amechi

First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, is not a happy man presently. His anger is directed at Igbo leaders and stakeholders who shunned the burial of late Colonel Emmanuel Nworah Nwobosi – Chief of Staff to the late Biafran leader, General Emeka Ojukwu – on Friday.

Visibly angry Amechi described it as disappointing. Surprisingly, the news of the death of Nwobosi was only broken to Amechi by Sunday Telegraph’s Correspondent yesterday, a day after the burial of Nwobosi, a Captain in the Nigerian Army who later joined the Biafran Army during the Civil war as a Colonel.

Amechi, who expressed shock at the death of Nwobosi, said he was not even aware that his long time friend and brother was dead.

He lamented that nobody told him. Speaking exclusively to Sunday Telegraph, Amechi said “Just a few days ago, I was going through my phone and had wanted to call him about a book he was writing in which he mentioned my name and to know how he was doing.

“So Emma Nwobosi is dead and I did not know and nobody told me? Just imagine how he was handled during the burial, as I learnt, and you know that I cannot make it due to my health challenges. “So that was what happened at his funeral?

You see this is how Ndigbo celebrate their own. A man who was at the frontline, fighting for his generation and those yet unborn could be treated this way at his funeral! “Then where is the reward for nationalism, patriotism, loyalty and service for one’s country and people? This generation of Ndigbo is disappointing me and this is sad.”

He lamented further: “What else do we want from this generation than to pay us their last respect by giving our heroes a befitting burial to show appreciation for putting our lives on the line for them?“

However, the newly elected President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Anambra State, Prince Emeka Festus Onejeme, told our Correspondent that he had just won election and had not been officially handed over the mantle of leadership. He added that he didn’t know if the Nwobosi family officially invited Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a body. “I have just won election and I have not been handed over the mantle of office.

So I cannot say if Ohanaeze Ndigbo was officially invited by the family,” he said. He, however, recalled that Anambra State Gov Willie Obiano appointed Nwobosi”s son as Special Assistant, adding that the Anambra State Government made substantial financial provision for the burial of Nwobosi.

“Late Nwobosi’s son was appointed Special Assistant to the governor and I know that a substantial financial provision was made for the funeral of his father,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

Nwobosi’s son, Ogene Emmanuel Ike Nwobosi, had at the funeral service of his father, said that the state government had announced an elaborate ceremony in honour of his late father but could not redeem its promise following threats from several quarters who blackmailed it with sanctions.

He however, did not reveal the identity of the blackmailers, pleading that he had it “close to his chest”.

Col Emmanuel Nworah Nwobosi , formally Captain in the Nigerian Army and Colonel in the Biafran Army was part of the military officers that executed the first Nigerian Military coup in 1966. He died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his Obosi country home, in Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State. He was aged 82.

Like this: Like Loading...