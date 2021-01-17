News Top Stories

Col Nwobosi’s burial: This generation of Ndigbo disappointed me –Mbazulike Amechi

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA Comment(0)

First Republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, is not a happy man presently. His anger is directed at Igbo leaders and stakeholders who shunned the burial of late Colonel Emmanuel Nworah Nwobosi – Chief of Staff to the late Biafran leader, General Emeka Ojukwu – on Friday.

 

Visibly angry Amechi described it as disappointing. Surprisingly, the news of the death of Nwobosi was only broken to Amechi by Sunday Telegraph’s Correspondent yesterday, a day after the burial of Nwobosi, a Captain in the Nigerian Army who later joined the Biafran Army during the Civil war as a Colonel.

Amechi, who expressed shock at the death of Nwobosi, said he was not even aware that his long time friend and brother was dead.

 

He lamented that nobody told him. Speaking exclusively to Sunday Telegraph, Amechi said   “Just a few days ago, I was going through my phone and had wanted to call him about a book he was writing in which he mentioned my name and to know how he was doing.

 

“So Emma Nwobosi is dead and I did not know and nobody told me? Just imagine how he was handled during the burial, as I learnt, and you know that I cannot make it due to my health challenges. “So that was what happened at his funeral?

 

You see this is how Ndigbo celebrate their own. A man who was at the frontline, fighting for his generation and those yet unborn could be treated this way at his funeral! “Then where is the reward for nationalism, patriotism, loyalty and service for one’s country and people? This generation of Ndigbo is disappointing me and this is sad.”

 

He lamented further: “What else do we want from this generation than to pay us their last respect by giving our heroes a befitting burial to show appreciation for putting our lives on the line for them?“

 

However, the newly elected President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Anambra State, Prince Emeka Festus Onejeme, told our Correspondent that he had just won election and had not been officially handed over the mantle of leadership. He added that he didn’t know if the Nwobosi family officially invited Ohanaeze Ndigbo as a body. “I have just won election and I have not been handed over the mantle of office.

 

So I cannot say if Ohanaeze Ndigbo was officially invited by the family,” he said. He, however, recalled that Anambra State Gov Willie Obiano appointed Nwobosi”s son as Special Assistant, adding that the Anambra State Government made substantial financial provision for the burial of Nwobosi.

 

“Late Nwobosi’s son was appointed Special Assistant to the governor and I know that a substantial financial provision was made for the funeral of his father,” he told Sunday Telegraph.

 

Nwobosi’s son, Ogene Emmanuel Ike Nwobosi, had at the funeral service of his father, said that the state government had announced an elaborate ceremony in honour of his late father but could not redeem its promise following threats from several quarters who blackmailed it with sanctions.

 

He however, did not reveal the identity of the blackmailers, pleading that he had it “close to his chest”.

 

Col Emmanuel Nworah Nwobosi , formally Captain in the Nigerian Army and Colonel in the Biafran Army was part of the military officers that executed the first Nigerian Military coup in 1966. He died on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his Obosi country home, in Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State. He was aged 82.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

ICPC probes sources of looted COVID-19 palliatives

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has concluded plans to probe the sources of palliative items looted from warehouses across major cities in the country. For days, suspected looters had invaded warehouses and private facilities in Jos, Lagos, Ibadan, Calabar, Ilorin, Kaduna, Osogbo, Lokoja and other capital cities, carting away food and […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: More countries vulnerable to debt distress –IMF

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing the crisis occasioned by the coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that more countries are likely to be vulnerable to debt distress.   In a blog published at the weekend titled, “IMF lending during the pandemic and beyond,” written by three of its researchers, the Fund advised that when […]
News

N700m fraud: Court adjourns APC guber candidate, others’ trial to July 7

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The ongoing trial of a governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others at a Federal High Court, Benin, Edo state capital, in a N700 million suit brought against them yesterday suffered a setback as the court adjourned sitting to July 7 for further hearing. The absence of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica