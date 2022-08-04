Col Solebo named Father of Modern Nursing in Nigerian Army

The Acting Commandant of the Nigerian Army Medical Corps,Col. Idris Solebo has been honored at the Convocation Ceremony to mark the conclusion of three-year course of Set 44 General Nursing for having satisfied all requirements for the award of the registered nursing certificate.

The ceremony was held at the College Auditorium of the Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Yaba, where he was named the Father of Modern Nursing in the Nigerian Army. Solebo, who was the special guest of honour, said that the Chief of the Army Staff,(COAS), Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, was more worthy of the title as all that had been achieved was due to his support of the nursing school. “This honour is more for the COAS, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yayaha, so whatever we have done here today is sincerely the support and approvals we‘ve got to put this Nigerian college of nursing as one of the best college of nursing in the country.” “We are proud to say the college had a passing rate of 95.18 per cent which is one of the best in the country.

Just last year, we graduated the best overall student in the country. There is more to be proud about. So I’m humbled and honoured,” Solebo said. He thanked the COAS for the modern facilities such as electronic libraries and standby generators that would help the students to be able to study as much as they want with access to every information they need. “We all know in the Nigerian Army’s efforts our amiable COAS, we find out that the students are more motivated now.

They have electronic lecture apparels, standby generator to ensure that they will be able to study all through the year. “The facilities now include international electronic libraries, we are currently working towards collaborating with the University of Lagos. We will now offer Bachelor of Nursing Services. So there is so much more to be proud of that this college of nursing is churning out,” Solebo outlined the good works that has been going on in the nursing school.

“About half of our students are civilians and that is part of the corporate Social responsibility (CSR) which the Nigerian Army has carried out over the last couple of years,” he added. Then Commandant of the Nigerian Army College of Nursing, Col. Juliana Awuto broke down the rigorous and tedious training courses the students underwent for a three years programme to become professional nurses that could work in any hospital in the country.

“The Courses are numerous because it is a three and half years course, though we round it off because the preliminary level is not counted as part of the training.” “Our students go out to Neuropsychiatric Hospital Yaba for psychiatric experience, they go to National orthopedic hospital for experience, 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital for accident and emergency experience,” Awuto said. Her advice to the graduates was for them not to rest on their oars but to continue to garner knowledge so as to become better at what they do. “My advice to the graduated registered nurses now is that they should not relent. This is just an end of a beginning they are ending their first basic nursing course. I advise them to further their education. They should not just relax with this registered nursing certificate alone. There are more courses in about 150 different branches of nursing that they can go into and be a specialist,” she said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...