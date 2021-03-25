Colby Blackwell speaks on Goals and Future Plans

It is human nature to plan and work towards a goal as it gives life a sense of direction and purpose. The goals are something you are passionate about and want to succeed in. Colby Blackwell is one such teenager studying in Mount Brook, Alabama. He is also a sportsman planning to probably pursue majors in business, marketing, real estate, or marine biology.

He is someone who has an interest in different fields and wants to be a well-rounded individual. His current passion is kayak fishing. He has caught several fishes such as Amberjack, Tuna, Shark, Snapper, Grouper, Redfish, King Mackerel, Sailfish, Swordfish, Blue Marlin, and more. Kayak fishing is a very intense sport and requires a lot of patience among other skill sets making this list even more impressive.

You need to be able to multitask, be technically sound in fishing, and have good physical conditioning. You need to be truly coordinated and capable of handling all things happening simultaneously on the kayak, such as paddling, steering, balancing, watching out for boats, all while trying to catch and reel in a monster fish for hours. This sport is not for the faint-hearted as you are sitting down on the water at the mercy of the waves.

One needs to have a strong mental fortitude to deal with all those factors. You have to test your ability and endurance against big predator fishes in their habitat. In 2019, off the coast of Panama, he caught two world record-sized fish from a kayak at Los Buzos Resort. One was a massive 52″ Cubera Snapper, and the other was a 50″ Broomtail Grouper. He is also the first person to catch Swordfish, Marlin, and Sailfish from a Kayak. In 2020, having caught a swordfish in the Florida Keys, he completed the billfish trifecta from a Kayak.

Blackwell has a substantial online presence on social platforms where he clears the air about his hobby being potentially dangerous but sees it as a problem-solving task at hand. He is after no records and solely does it for the love of it. He fishes under the guidance of a team of experienced guides and crew, who make his safety their top priority.

One can follow Colby Blackwell on social media to be a part of his journey and see where the waves take this teenager in his quest of kayak fishing for monster fish.

