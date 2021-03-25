News

Colby Blackwell speaks on Goals and Future Plans

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

It is human nature to plan and work towards a goal as it gives life a sense of direction and purpose. The goals are something you are passionate about and want to succeed in. Colby Blackwell is one such teenager studying in Mount Brook, Alabama. He is also a sportsman planning to probably pursue majors in business, marketing, real estate, or marine biology.

He is someone who has an interest in different fields and wants to be a well-rounded individual. His current passion is kayak fishing. He has caught several fishes such as Amberjack, Tuna, Shark, Snapper, Grouper, Redfish, King Mackerel, Sailfish, Swordfish, Blue Marlin, and more. Kayak fishing is a very intense sport and requires a lot of patience among other skill sets making this list even more impressive.

You need to be able to multitask, be technically sound in fishing, and have good physical conditioning. You need to be truly coordinated and capable of handling all things happening simultaneously on the kayak, such as paddling, steering, balancing, watching out for boats, all while trying to catch and reel in a monster fish for hours. This sport is not for the faint-hearted as you are sitting down on the water at the mercy of the waves.

One needs to have a strong mental fortitude to deal with all those factors. You have to test your ability and endurance against big predator fishes in their habitat. In 2019, off the coast of Panama, he caught two world record-sized fish from a kayak at Los Buzos Resort. One was a massive 52″ Cubera Snapper, and the other was a 50″ Broomtail Grouper. He is also the first person to catch Swordfish, Marlin, and Sailfish from a Kayak. In 2020, having caught a swordfish in the Florida Keys, he completed the billfish trifecta from a Kayak.

Blackwell has a substantial online presence on social platforms where he clears the air about his hobby being potentially dangerous but sees it as a problem-solving task at hand. He is after no records and solely does it for the love of it. He fishes under the guidance of a team of experienced guides and crew, who make his safety their top priority.

One can follow Colby Blackwell on social media to be a part of his journey and see where the waves take this teenager in his quest of kayak fishing for monster fish.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate vows to defend Nigeria’s unity

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…inaugurates leadership of Southern Forum Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Age ge, yesterday, declared that members of the upper chamber of the National Assembly would remain committed to the unity of Nigeria despite the current challenges confronting the country. The declaration came on the heels of widespread insecurity across the country and the […]
News

El-Rufai: Zazzau’s new Emir selected to redress colonial injustice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday said that the new Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, was appointed to redress a colonial injustice meted out to the people of the emirate years ago.   Govere El-Rufai, who made this known during the presentation of staff of office to the new Emir, recalled that […]
News

Commissioner: No police’ll be killed like chicken again in Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

The Commissioner of Police of Edo State Police Command, Mr. Johnson Kokumo yesterday said that the command will no longer fold its hands and watch hoodlums kill policemen on active duty like chickens.   This was as he appealed to officers of the Command to go back to their various duty posts and ensure effective […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica