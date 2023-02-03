Cold War: Police Commission rejects IG’s request to suspend plenary

The last may not have been heardaboutthe cold war between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Inspector-General (IGP) as the former has turned down a request by the latter to suspend its ongoing plenary meeting. In a letter signed by the Force Secretary, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Hafiz Inuwa, the police chief predicated his “advice” on the need to allow for the resumption of the newly-appointedchairmanof thePSC, retired IGP Solomon Arase. While insisting on the conclusion of plenary today, the Commission urged Commissioners of Police (CPs) as well as Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) slatedfor promotion interviews to the ranks of AIG, and CP respectively, to appear accordingly.

The letter by the Force Secretary, which was dated January 30 and entitled: “Re: Promotion Interview for Officers from the Rank of CP to AIG and DCP to CP,” read: “Following the appointment of IGP Solomon Arase (rtd), by the President as the Substantive Chairman of the PSC and his subsequent confirmation by the Senate on 24th January, 2023; the IGP respectfully advise that the Commission suspend its plenary to allow for the new chairman of the Commission to resume office.” In response to the above, a letter dated February 1, acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi (rtd), noted: “The Commission is aware of the appointment of IGP Solomon Arase (rtd) as the Chairman of the PSC, awaiting swearing-in by Mr President. We await his resumption of office.

“The Commission is, however, taken aback at the advice from the IGP that it should suspend its plenary. This advice, respectfully, is considered an interference with the running of the Commission and unprecedented. It also runs foul of the law. “For the avoidance of doubt, the Police Service Commission(Establishment) Act, 2001, Section 6, subsection 2, states: “The Commissionshall notbe subject to the direction, control or supervision of any other authority orpersonintheperformance of its functions other than is prescribed in this Act; “TheInspector-Generalof Police has not been stated as anexceptiontothisprovision of the law.

The Commission, therefore, urges the IGP, who is a creation of the law, to abide by the laws of our land. “Accordingly, the Commission hereby informs the IGPthatthePlenaryMeeting of 2nd – 3rd February, 2023, which is a conclusion of an on-going Plenary that commenced in December 2022, will be concluded.” Sheadded: “In addition, officers invited for the promotion interview slated for 2nd February, 2023areexpectedto appear for interview. “The Commission believes that the motivation of deserving officers through promotions, especially as the general elections draw closer, is very important and should not be delayed under any circumstances. “The Commission, therefore, advises the officers slated for the promotion interviewshould soappear and in their own interest.” In a related development, the agency has returned the recommendationof twoCPs for Lagos and Ogun.

ThenlettertotheIGPwas captioned: “Re: Proposed Posting of Commissioners of Police.” The correspondence, which was endorsed by the Director (Police Recruitment) for AG Chairman, PSC, read: “The PSC is in receipt of your proposal in respect of posting of state CPs to Lagos and Ogun state Commands respectively as conveyedtotheCommission.

“Kindly refer to our earlier letter requesting that a minimum of three names besenttotheCommissionfor posting of Commissioners of Police to State Commands. “Accordingly, for the Commission to exercise its mandate as captured in Section 215 (1b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), we demand as follows: “That a minimum of three names per state, alongside their CVs, be forwarded to the Commission to enable the Commission make an informed posting of CPs in line with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

