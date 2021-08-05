Cole holds boxing clinic in Lagos

*Keen to discover next Ajagba

Charles Ogundiya

Undefeated Nigerian boxer, Gifted Cole, is set to hold a one-day Boxing Clinic for prospective pugilists in Lagos on August 14.

The Ajegunle-born boxer like many Nigerians was not impressed by the lack of representation of the country’s boxers at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. To this effect, Cole has decided to hold a boxing clinic at Festac, Lagos for the sole purpose of helping to discover boxers who would represent Nigeria in the nearest future at the biggest stage as it was with Efe Ajagba, who represented the country at the Rio Olympic Games.

The event is planned for the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) field in Festac.

Registration is ongoing and it will end on the morning of the event. There will also be weigh-in same day of the fight.

Speaking with reporters, Cole said: “I’m passionate about boxing and giving back to the society is a no-brainer. Boxing has brought so much glory to Nigeria in the past and I want to see that happen again. The Boxing Clinic is to help groom talented boxers and provide them with the right opportunities to further their career.

“The Tokyo Games is evident that there is a fundamental problem with developmental sport including boxing.

“Nigerians are happy to see Ajagba fight in America today but he is a product of the last Olympics in Rio. In less than four years Ajagba is now ranked in the top 15 in the world.

“If we had gotten it right today, we would be talking about other boxers who could make it at the highest level.”

