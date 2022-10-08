News

Cole inches closer to succeeding Wike following corruption suit withdrawal

The Rivers State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tonye Cole has scaled a major hurdle to actualise his ambition to succeed Governor Nyesom Wike following the decision of the state government to withdraw a suit against him and former transportation minister, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, over the sale of the state’s prized asset. In June 2015, Wike inaugurated a judicial panel to investigate the administration of his Amaechi, accusing his predecessor, Cole and five other officials of stealing properties belonging to the government.

When the head of the commission of inquiry, Justice George Omereji, submitted the report four months later, it claimed that N53 billion belonging to the state was allegedly diverted by the Amaechi administration. Reacting, however, the media office of Amaechi, described the purported “missing” N53 billion, as unfortunate, and an attempt to diminish the former governor’s towering stature as a statesman and honest Nigerian.

When the matter for the criminal suit Rivers instituted against Amaechi, Cole and five others resumed for ruling on the legality of a private lawyer to prosecute the suit, the counsel to state government, Proof. Zacchaus Adangor, who is also the Attorney-General of the State and Commissioner for Justice, told the court that he was withdrawing the suit. Cole, whose emergence as the APC governorship candidate, despite not being found guilty by any Court of law over the charges against him, has come under criticism over his alleged involvement.

 

