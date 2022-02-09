Business

Coleman announces CP issuance to investors

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Coleman announces CP issuance to investors

 

Taiwo Hassan

Coleman Wires and Cables Limited, under the name Coleman Technical Industries Limited, has announced the dull repayment of its Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) Issuance to investors.

The company, in a  release to New Telegraph, emphasized that the company has promptly fulfilled its obligation on the Series 1 CP issued for 180 days, which matured on January 10, 2022, and informed FMDQ Securities Exchange Plc of the payment in line with global best practice.

“A leading manufacturer of wires and cables in sub-Saharan Africa, Coleman accessed the CP market for the first-time last year, in a bid to increasingly diversify its funding structure to ensure it continues to provide good quality cables at competitive prices to its customers.

“With a successful outing, the Series 1 CP issuance attracted High Net worth individuals, Asset Managers, Insurance companies and Pension Fund Administrators,” the company said, adding that: “We thank the investing community for their confidence in our instrument, we congratulate the professional parties involved in the process and remain optimistic that the successful payment of investors will avail us the global visibility needed to achieve our long-term capital plans.”

Meanwhile, Skystone Capital and Investment Limited acted as Financial Adviser to Coleman. Coronation Merchant Bank Limited acted as Lead Issuing House and supported by Cardinal Stone Advisory Limited, FSDH Capital Limited, and SFS Financial Services Limited as Joint Issuing Houses.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

NSIA Insurance drives operations with Project Act Together initiative

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

NSIA Insurance kicked off the year 2022 on a high note with Project Act Together. The goal of the project is to develop a consistent mindset across all NSIA Group businesses, ensuring that each subsidiary would be well-positioned for success.   The individuals and subsidiaries within NSIA Group will combine their distinct talents to propel […]
Business

Fish import gulps N915bn

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

…as govt approves fresh licences   There is suspicion that the proposed ban on fish importation would not work out as no fewer than 39 companies have been licensed to import 2.48 million metric tonnes of fish valued at N915 billion ($2.23 billion) in 2021.   The country currently has capacity to produce only 1.123 […]
Business

FG approves 7 ministerial regulations on Nigerian content

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Seven Nigerian Content Ministerial Regulations have been approved and gazetted, making them subsidiary legislations that can be implemented by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).   The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, announced this in Lagos at the colloquium organised by the board with the Nigerian Bar Association’s Section on Business Law […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica