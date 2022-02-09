Coleman announces CP issuance to investors

Taiwo Hassan

Coleman Wires and Cables Limited, under the name Coleman Technical Industries Limited, has announced the dull repayment of its Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) Issuance to investors.

The company, in a release to New Telegraph, emphasized that the company has promptly fulfilled its obligation on the Series 1 CP issued for 180 days, which matured on January 10, 2022, and informed FMDQ Securities Exchange Plc of the payment in line with global best practice.

“A leading manufacturer of wires and cables in sub-Saharan Africa, Coleman accessed the CP market for the first-time last year, in a bid to increasingly diversify its funding structure to ensure it continues to provide good quality cables at competitive prices to its customers.

“With a successful outing, the Series 1 CP issuance attracted High Net worth individuals, Asset Managers, Insurance companies and Pension Fund Administrators,” the company said, adding that: “We thank the investing community for their confidence in our instrument, we congratulate the professional parties involved in the process and remain optimistic that the successful payment of investors will avail us the global visibility needed to achieve our long-term capital plans.”

Meanwhile, Skystone Capital and Investment Limited acted as Financial Adviser to Coleman. Coronation Merchant Bank Limited acted as Lead Issuing House and supported by Cardinal Stone Advisory Limited, FSDH Capital Limited, and SFS Financial Services Limited as Joint Issuing Houses.

