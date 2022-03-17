Coleman boss harps on local content sustainability in oil, gas sector

The Managing Director, Coleman Wires and Cables, Mr. George Onafowokan, has emphasised the need for the country to focus more on domestic direct investment than on foreign direct investment for the sustainability of local content to boost Nigeria’s revenue generation drive post-COVID-19.

The Coleman CEO, who was among the panelists during the just-concluded Nigeria International Energy Summit organised by Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in Abuja, said there was need for Nigerians to see the growth of the country based on themselves before anybody else. According to him, “we need to be more deliberate as Nigerians and need to see the growth of this country based on ourselves before anybody else. We always say FDI and we seem to forget domestic direct investment. “It is good we have FDI, but how many of them are thinking of the second generation? I think it is very hard to find.

When you are talking about DDI in local content, you are talking about their children and their sustainability. “At this point, the investment is a long-term one and the investors are more patient and have longterm thinking.” The Coleman CEO stressed that local content had made some of them look directly into the future in their bid to contribute immensely to Nigeria’s growth and development. “The impact of local content indirectly makes an impact on other sectors. So, in a company like ours or our industry, we are going to be impacting all sectors like energy, power, life growth as well as sustainability in other areas.

