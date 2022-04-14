Coleman To FG: We have solution to incessant grid collapse

The management of Coleman Cable and Wires has maintained that the organisation has the capacity to solve the problem of incessant collapse of the nation’s national grid. Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Coleman, Mr. George Onafowokan, made this known to New Telegraph in a chat in Lagos, while reacting to the incessant collapse of the nation’s national grid in recent times. It would be recalled that distribution companies, last week Friday, notified Nigerians that the latest grid failure, which threw many cities into darkness, could linger for a long time.

Consequently, the power outage has been affecting businesses, especially manufacturing sector, in the course of production. According to Onafowokan, Coleman has positioned itself to help Nigeria out of this problem that has thrown millions of people into darkness. He said: “I want to call on the Minister of Power, Alhaji Abuba- kar Aliyu, to look inward in solving the problem of national grid collapse in Nigeria.

“However, Coleman is committed to $50 million investment, which will in return create 100,000 direct and indirect jobs. The Federal Government should allow us to solve this problem once and for all with the production of transmission cables that would put an end to incessant collapse of the national grid,” Onafowokan added.” He stressed that Coleman was ready to work with the Federal Government, the Ministry of Power and Transmission Company of Nigeria TCN) to ensure Nigerians enjoy steady power supply in the country, with the supply of one of the latest technology-driven power conductor, GAP Cable, that has the capacity to carry more load than existing cables. “Our company has acquired the technology and capabilities to manufacture various cables that were previously imported with huge foreign currencies,” he noted. According to Coleman, the Gap-type ZT-aluminum conductor steel reinforced (GZTACSR) uses heat-resistant aluminum over a steel core. Part of the features is that it maintains between a highstrength steel core and the first layer of aluminum alloy strands. The gap between the first layer trapezoidal shaped aluminum strands and the steel core is filled with high thermal resistant grease. The principle of the Gap type conductor is that it can be tensioned on the steel core alone during erection. This results in a conductor with a knee-point at the erection temperature.

