Collaborate And Compliment Us In Keeping Your Environment Safe, RRS Advises Lekki CDAs

The Lagos State Task Force, a police regiment largely financed by the State Government has called on Community development Associations (CDAs) around the Lekki coastal zone, to collaborate in complementing the efforts of the squad to prevent the indiscriminate erection of shanties in the axis.

The shanties had constituted environmental and security issues around Lekki as criminals have turned the seaside ghetto into a den.

The call was made by the Chairman, CSP Sola Jejeloye, through a statement released to journalists by the Director, Press & Public Affairs, Abdulraheen Gbadeyan, after leading his men to a successful demolition exercise of illegal structures in the area on Monday.

The exercise, a third of its kind, according to the statement had become necessary “to maintain and sustain a serene and habitable environment, free from security incidents and occurrences through the demolition of shanties along Lekki Coastal Road and its environs which are areas mapped out by the State Government to serve as an alternate route to motorists along that axis when completed”.

According to the statement, “CSP Jejeloye pointed out that the shanties not only constitute health and safety risks to residents in the area but also serve as a haven for criminals who make use of such locations as a hideout.

“This is the third major enforcement we are carrying out in this very location as we were two years ago and even last year. Some of the kiosks are built under the high tension cable which is very dangerous”

“The Chairman also disclosed that the shanties which were built with wood caught fire some weeks ago and led to the partial burning of a building across the fence where the shanties are located.

“It would have been a more serious incident if not for the quick intervention of the Lagos State Fire Service which put out the fire which started from the shanties. Gross disregard for safety precautions would always give room to unsafe conditions, that is why we have come to put an end to it today”.

He assured “Lagosians and residents of Lekki Coastal axis to rest assured that the shanties will never be allowed to spring back up again, promising that he would station men from the Agency to monitor the axis forthwith.

CSP Jejeloye further appealed to residents and CDAs of the area to collaborate and come up with sustainable plans like employing private security men to monitor the axis to prevent any unscrupulous individuals from erecting such makeshift structures.

He promised that the Agency will not rest on its oars till criminality is stamped out and the Environment is free from activities that could lead to the loss of lives and property.