Collaboration by Niger Delta states, panacea to development – Emmanuel

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has advocated collaboration between Niger Delta states to forge a common front towards addressing challenges in the region.

The governor made this known Saturday in a goodwill message at a three-day retreat for Cabinet members of the Bayelsa State government, at Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort, Uyo.

Governor Emmanuel, who identified underdevelopment, unemployment, insecurity among others as a common challenge bedevilling development in the Niger Delta region, stated that if leaders play their roles effectively, the challenges in the region could be surmounted regardless of support from government in the center.

“Leadership is not easy, when we talk about leadership, unfortunately in Nigeria everybody is looking at the governor, everybody inside this room is a leader and if we all play our roles as leaders we will be better off.

“We in the Niger Delta region are not fortunate in so many ways, I have almost finished six years, not even one kilometre of road constructed by the Federal Government in my state, I don’t know if you have there.

“With all the crude oil exploration in my state, I don’t have a depot so what does that mean, it means we must struggle, we must find a way for our people and we must work for our indigenes.

“The time for us to sit back and wait for others to do something for us is gone, we must see what we can do for the entire region, if we can collaborate as a state, then the countries collaborate as Africa, then we have a whole lot to offer each other.”

The governor charged Bayelsa State cabinet members to make the retreat count, urging them to apply the lessons in their assigned duties and responsibility.

In his response the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Duoye Diri, thanked Emmanuel for a warm reception and hospitality accorded his cabinet members throughout the retreat.

Senator Diri, expressed optimism that the cordial relationship between the two states will continue to foster greater ties that will profer solutions to the peculiar challenges among the states and the region.

