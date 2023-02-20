Business

‘Collaboration tech’ll increase performance by 37%’

With collaboration technology, organisations can perform higher with about 37 per cent increase. They can also increase employee retention by 36 per cent, mainly by strengthening company culture.

This was stated by a technology expert and Country Manager, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare. Ogundare spoke to New Telegraph on the reason small and medium businesses (SMBs) need to leverage collaborative tech to improve productivity in their workplace.

He said: “Collaboration plays a crucial role in today’s workplace. Day-to-day business operations with colleagues, customers and partners are happening in a fast and ever-changing business environment. Collaboration  technologies are also now available to improve productivity in the workplace. The Covid-19 pandemic, especially, highlighted the importance of effective workplace collaboration.

“Small and medium sized businesses are also greatly affected by inflation. With recent global inflation stats pointing at a fall to 6.6 per cent in 2023 and 4.3 per cent in 2024, small and medium businesses will need to make informed decisions regarding tech adoption when it comes to affordability and durability when compared with competition. “SMBs are the engine that drive the Nigerian economy accounting for 96.7 per cent of businesses, 87.9 per cent of employment, and 49.7 per cent of national GDP as of 2020. SMBs that adopt technology have the potential to drive the growth needed in the Nigerian economy.

“SMBs are very important drivers of growth in the economy. They play a crucial role in economic development. They play a pivotal role through several pathways that go beyond job creation. They are growth supporting sectors that not only contribute significantly to improve living standards, but also  bring substantial local capital formation and are responsible for driving innovation and competition in developing economies.”

Ogundare noted that the main challenges confronting the operations of SMBs in Nigeria included access to finance and poor infrastructure, inconsistency in government policies, poor support (business development services), access to market, multiple taxation and obsolete technology.

According to him, MSMEs in Nigeria contributed 46.31 per cent to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and accounted for 96.7 per cent of businesses, adding that MSMEs accounted for 6.21 per cent of gross exports. “While excellent collaboration has always been crucial to  maintaining a healthy workplace, the demand for collaborative tools has grown in recent years. As hybrid and remote work becomes the new norm for companies, brands need a way to help their distributed staff connect and communicate.

“Around 87 per cent of workers today take advantage of the opportunity to work remotely if given the option. Collaborative solutions can help bring teams together, boost productivity, and improve employee engagement. 75 per cent of employees think collaboration and teamwork are essential. “However, 39 per cent of these team members believe their companies aren’t collaborative enough,” he added. He noted that between 2019 and 2021, collaboration tools in the workplace increased by 44  per cent, stating that around 80 per cent of workers use collaboration tools to maintain productivity and efficiency in the workplace.

He further stated: “People with access to collaboration tools are 17 per cent more likely to feel satisfied with their workplace culture and 22 per cent more likely to believe their employer cares about their experience and morale. 68 per cent of companies use multiple platforms for team collaboration, while only 32 per cent rely on a single provider.

“Around 40 per cent of companies say they want to move to a collaboration tool that supports multiple integrations.” Quoting McKinsey, Ogundare said digital collaboration tools have the potential to unlock over $100 billion in value for companies with productivity boosts of between 20 to 30 per cent for teams using these platforms

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
