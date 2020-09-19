Collapse building: Ikpeazu must caution ministries, agencies –Building engineer

A civil engineer and member of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Engr. Leonard Eze, has described the recent collapsed building in Aba, Abia State, as a death trap and a disaster waiting to happen. Eze made the comment when he visited the scene of the collapsed building on Thursday. He faulted the Aba South LGA Town Planners and other relevant government agencies, stressing that it was clear that the building was structurally faulty and certainly set to cause havoc.

He said: “Any day I pass here, I weep for what we’re doing to ourselves. It’s unfortunate that the small rain of yesterday proved that this disaster is even worse than I thought. “How can one use substandard materials and expect a miracle? Someone ought to be supervising the job from the government’s angle, but what do you see, shoddy oversight riddled with corruption.

“Is there any year we don’t have one to three building collapses in Aba? What has the government done about them? “People talk nonsense about spirituality and rituals but in this case, there is nothing like that; this is a clear engineering error. “Some building contractors in this Aba will use poor methods/techniques, combined with substandard rods, poorly molded blocks, improper cement grades, disjointed support pillars and the relevant government agencies usually looked the other way because of corruption.” He however, commend-ed the State Governor, Dr. Okezie ikpeazu, who visited the site on Thursday at 85 Azikiwe Road, Aba, but said the governor appeared not to be aware of the level of corruption inherent in some agencies of his government.

The visibly angry Ikpeazu had expressed shock at the low quality materials used to erect the three storey building which collapsed on Wednesday morning and quickly directed the immediate suspension of Mr. Okezie Ahutionye, the Executive Secretary, Aba Town Planning Authority.

He also directed security agents to arrest the developer of the property, alleged to be one Mr. Emmanuel Ohaka, and bring him to justice swiftly. The governor was very emphatic as he ordered Abia Commissioner of Po-lice to ensure the immediate arrest and prosecution of the developer (Ohaka) with the site engineer, Mr. Bassey Afokwalam, who is already in custody as gathered. Ikpeazu’s decision became necessary following the discovery of five bodies of victims of the building collapse which includes two females and three males.

Like this: Like Loading...