Collapsed Building: FCT Minister orders arrest of FHA officers, others

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

 

 

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Mohammed Bello has ordered the arrest of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) officers directly involved in the commercial complex, under construction that collapsed in Gwarinpa District of Abuja during the week.

Other suspects also ordered to be arrested include the developer and the supervising engineer of the ill- fated building.

The minister noted that preliminary investigation has shown that the officers compromised building standards and other regulations needed for safety.

He directed relevant security agencies to immediately fish the affected officers out.

More details later…

 

