Collation Centre Crisis: 7 vehicles smashed, PDP, APGA candidates accuse Senator of assassination attempt

…Uba, Azubogu were in Nnewi to hijack collation process, but were resisted by youths -Ubah

Seven Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV), were smashed at the Anambra South Senatorial District Collation Center, Nnewi, Anambra State, as crisis broke out and the duo of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Chris Uba and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Chris Azubogu allegedly escaped death.

According to Chris Uba, Sen Ifeanyi Ubah had ordered his security operatives to shoot him and Azubogu for coming to the senatorial election collation center to stop him from rigging the election. “I came to the collation center and had visited some polling units where they were voting without accreditation with BVAS and I said no we must follow the Electoral Act.

“Ifeanyi Ubah had concluded arrangements to manipulate the election by not using the BVAS and at the Collation center, Nnewi, I saw Ifeanyi Ubah and later I was in my SUV when he came and was hitting his hand at my vehicle asking me to come down.

“When I came out of my vehicle he pushed me and asked me why I came to Nnewi and I told him to that it is a Senatorial center and he started shouting to his security operatives to shot me and Chris Azubogu.

” They started shooting anyhow and beating up people and look at my four vehicles; they shot the tires and came to attack me and Azubogu and we had to run for our lives and on the way my SUV fell into a ditch,” he said.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify Sen Ubah for thuggery and attempted assassination.

But reacting through one of his aides, Kameh Ogbonna, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah said that the duo of Uba and Azubogu were in Nnewi with the aim of hijacking the collation process, “The conceited attempt by the duo of Chris Uba and Chris Azubogu to hijack the collation process last night and relocate it to Awka in a clear bid to mutilate the ward results in their favour and declare a false electoral outcome boomeranged on their faces, as they scampered to safety after they were roundly accosted by an angry mob of youths that trooped out to defend their votes.

“The news that the incumbent Senator is cruising to massive victory in the Senatorial polls conducted on Saturday 25th February, 2023 is presently trending in the entire Senatorial District since the conclusion of the polls on Saturday. “It took the intervention of the youths who quickly mobilised others and flooded the collation centre in their numbers to quell the attempt and restore normalcy to the tensed situation.”

Media Assistant to Azubogu, Mr Chris Macon dismissed Ifeanyi Ubah claims contending that Sen Ifeanyi Ubah actually attacked his boss and Chris Uba.

“Last night, an attempt was made on the life of the 2023 APGA candidate in last Saturday’s Anambra South senatorial election on the express orders of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah who ordered his gang of thugs, to the hearing of all, to kill Azubogu (a ranking sitting legislator representing the good people of Nnewi North, South and Ekwusigo federal constituency in the House of Representatives) if he stepped out of his SUV.

“That was after they had shot and punctured the tyres of Azubogu’s SUV.”

