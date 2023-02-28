Collation Centre: Drama as PDP, LP, 8 others stage walk-out

There was a tense situation at the National Collation Centre in Abuja yesterday as agents of 10 political parties refused to participate in the process.

The parties, include the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), Action Alliance (AA), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), African Democratic Congress (ADC) among others, staged a walk out, accusing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu of not giving them a listening ear.

The agents had earlier in the day rejected the results from Ekiti State, which was presented on Sunday, alleging that the figures did not add up. PDP agent, Senator Dino Melaye, argued that there was over voting of 15, 590 votes. The aggrieved party agents also demanded that the uploaded polling unit results should be displayed alongside the physical collated ones “for us to know where BVAS was bypassed.”

This was rejected by the INEC Chairman who told them that their request was already handled at ward collation level where the parties have agents. At the resumption of collation around 4 pm, the agents announced their discontinued participation in the exercise and called for the cancellation of the presidential election.

They argued that since most results were not uploaded, the collation should be suspended for 24 hours. And whereby the Commission could not upload the results, a fresh presidential election should be conducted on March 11. Despite the walk out, INEC continued with the declaration. Results of nine states were declared at 5pm when the collation was suspended.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is leading in the states so far released. The party won Ekiti, Kwara, Ondo, Ogun and Oyo States, while PDP scored majority votes in Osun, Yobe and Gombe States. LP won in Enugu and Lagos States.

Director General of LP Presidential Campaign Council Bashroun Akin Osuntokun, had at a press conference, said the party has lost confidence in the results being collated and announced by INEC. Osuntokun regretted that President Muhammadu Buhari and INEC’s promise of free and fair elections was observed in breach, adding that there was evidence of collusion between INEC and the security forces to subvert the will of the people.

