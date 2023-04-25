Collection Cost: FG Pays Revenue Generating Agencies N82.30bn

Major revenue generating agencies of the Federal Government, such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), received a total of N82.30 billion as revenue collection cost from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the first three months of this year, findings by New Telegraph has shown.

The amount is N2.89 billion or 3.63 percent higher than the N79.41 billion that the agencies got as collection cost in the corresponding period of 2022. An analysis of communiqués released by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in Q1’23, shows that revenue collection cost for the agencies, which stood at N23.49 billion in January, increased to N27.45 billion and N31.35 billion in February and March respectively.

While the latest data on the specific amount received by each of the agencies in the first three months of this year has not been released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), numbers for the corresponding period of 2022 published by the Bureau indicate that of the three key revenue generating agencies of the government, the FIRS’ collection cost is the highest.

For instance, the Service received N34.41 billion as collection cost in Q1’22 compared with N29.48 billion and N15.52 billion for the NCS and the DPR respectively. Further analysis of the NBS’ data shows that in 2021, the FIRS’ collection cost was also the highest at N142.8 billion, up by 27.5 per cent from N111.97 billion in 2020. It was followed by the NCS with collection cost of N99.91 billion and the DPR with N83.51 billion.

The FIRS is empowered by law to retain seven per cent of the revenue it generates as cost of revenue collection, while the NCS and the DPR are both entitled to four per cent. According to the Section 15 (a) of the FIRS (establishment) Act, the major source of funding for the agency is “a percentage as determined by the National Assembly of all non-oil and gas revenue collected by the service which may be appropriated by the National Assembly for the capital and recurrent expenditures of the Service.”

In January, the FIRS announced that it netted its highest revenue collection ever in history with collection of over N10 trillion in 2022. Special Assistant to FIRS Chairman on Media, Johannes Wojuola, who disclosed this in a statement, said of the N10.1 trillion collected , oil accounted for N4.09 trillion and non-oil, N5.96 trillion revenues as against a target of N10.44 trillion.

According to the breakdown, Companies Income Tax contributed N2.83 trillion; Value Added Tax (VAT)-N2.51 trillion; Electronic Money Transfer Levy- N125.67 billion and Earmarked Taxes, N353.69 billion. Specifically, the statement said: “Non-oil taxes contributed 59% of the total collection in the year, while oil tax collection stood at 41% of total collection.”

In the “FIRS 2022 Performance Update,” report also released in January, the Service attributed the increase in collected revenue to reforms introduced in the last two years by its management led by Executive Chairman, Mr. Muhammad Nami. “The reforms introduced at different times from 2020 are gradually yielding fruits.

By the close of 2022, the Service had fully restructured the administration of the Service for maximum efficiency and achieved internal cohesion such that all functional units are working in unison towards the achievement of set goals. “The Service had also automated most of the administrative and operational processes.