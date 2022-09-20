Collection Cost: FIRS, Customs, DPR receive N190.32bn

Key revenue generating agencies of the Federal Government, such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), received SUPPLY’a total of N190.32billion as revenue collection cost from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the first half of this year, findings by New Telegraph show.

According to latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the agencies received N110.91billion and N79.41billion in Q2’ and Q1’22 respectively.

This means that that they collected a total of N190.32billion as revenue collection cost from the FAAC in the first six months of the year.

Specifically, the data shows that during the period under review, the FIRS received a total of N85.95billion as revenue collection cost. The Service received N51.54billion and N34.41billion in Q2 and Q1’22 respectively.

It also indicates that the NCS and the DPR received a total of N60.31billion and N44.06billion respectively as revenue collection cost in the first half of 2022. The FIRS is empowered by law to retain seven per cent of the revenue it generates as cost of revenue collection, while the NCS and the DPR are both entitled to four per cent. According to the Section 15 (a) of the FIRS (establishment) Act, the major source of funding for the agency is “a percentage as determined by the National Assembly of all non-oil and gas revenue collected by the service which may be appropriated by the National Assembly for the capital and recurrent expenditures of the Service.” Further analysis of NBS data shows that the NCS, FIRS and the DPR received a cumulative sum of N329.37billion as cost of revenue collection in 2021 compared with N228.77 billion in 2020 and N220.39billion in 2019. New Telegraph’s review of NBS reports also indicates that in 2021, FIRS’ collection cost stood at N145.89billion, compared with N102.32billion recorded in 2019. Similarly, the NCS collection cost in 2021 stood at N100.03billion, representing a 58.15 per cent increase when compared to N63.25billion it received in 2019. DPRrecordedN83.45billion in 2021, rising by 52.25 per cent from N54.82 billion recorded in 2019. Given the statutory entitlement of the revenue agencies, the rise in the recorded total cost of collections could be attributed to the increase in revenue generated by the agencies in the last few years. Indeed, NBS data shows that actual revenue collected by the agencies in 2021 rose by 27.9 per cent to N10.94 trillion from N8.55 trillion in 2020. The Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Chairman of FIRS, Oluwatobi Wojuola, announced early this year that the FIRS collected N6.4trilion as revenue in 2021. This represented 30.6 per cent increase when compared to the N4.95trillion generated by the Service in 2020 and a 28 per cent rise when compared to the N5trillion it generated in 2019. In September 2021, the Director of the DPR, Sarki Auwalu, disclosed that the Department had generated 70 per cent of its N3.2 trillion (N2.24trillion) revenue target for 2021. The revenue generated in 2021 was higher by 60 per cent when compared to the N2 trillion the agency said it generated as at the end of 2020. The 2021 figure is also 33 per cent higher than the N2 trillion generated in 2019. Last year, the Deputy National Public Relations Officer of NCS, Timi Bomadin, at a stakeholders and media engagement forum in Lagos, said the NCS generated N2.3trillion revenue in 2021, exceeding its N1.67trillion revenue target for 202

