News Top Stories

Collective Bargaining: No threat’ll break the resolve of our members, ASUU tells COPSON

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday, advised the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State Owned Universities in Nigeria (COPSON) to stop playing to the gallery and learn from their counterparts in federal universities who are impressing it on government to do the needful for public institutions.

The Union in a release signed by the Convener ASUU Rapid Response, Professor Ade Adejumo, entitled “COPSON: Stoking the Blaze of Discord”, stated that no amount of threats will make the Union stop fighting for quality education and welfare of members.

The Union reacted to the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of COPSON where they said the government should enforce no work no pay and that the centrally- agreed negotiations will not be binding on them to obey. According to the ASUU boss, COPSON needs to understand that the principle of collective bargaining is sanctioned by the law, asking COPSON to explain: “why have they not insisted that policies and directives of central regulatory bodies like JAMB, NUC and NYSC are not binding on them?” Professor Adejumo maintained that: “ASUU is one, a thousand communiqués and threats from COPSON cannot break our ranks and iron resolve to see this struggle and any other one in the future to its successful end”.

ASUU asked the pro-chancellors to provide evidences where they have improved the salaries and welfare of their school but said prochancellors of state universities “are always eager to run to Abuja to collect money from TETFUND which was brought into existence by ASUU, but only wonders whether some people’s consciences go on holiday when they sit down to make certain pronouncements”.

He said: “These indeed are grave moments. Ominous signs on the horizon for our education system. The latest assault on the university system in Nigeria is captured by the communiqué released by the committee of pro-chancellors of state universities. The ‘fatwa’ declared on the principle of collective bargaining by a duly registered Union like ASUU for its members is quite worrisome. If we may ask, what is the function of a Union if not to see to the welfare of its members? Why is COPSON fixated on the curious idea that centrally- negotiated salaries by ASUU with the government will not be binding on them when they have always been represented in such negotiations?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari orders Ehanire to submit report on local vaccine production

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, to submit a progress report on the indigenous production of vaccines by the end of May. The President, who said his administration had classified food and medicine sufficiency as national security issues, gave this directive yesterday while receiving the leadership of the Nigeria […]
News Top Stories

Clark: North not sincere on rotational presidency

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Urges S/West to give S/East a chance Elder statesman and former Minister for Information and Culture, Chief Edwin Clark, has accused the political elite in Northern Nigeria of insincerity over the vexed issue of rotation of Presidency between the North and the South. The nonagenarian, who was responding to a statement credited to Mamman Daura, […]
Business Top Stories

NBS: Foreign investment inflow dips by 28.09% in Q1’ 2022

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Investment flows (capital importation) into the country in the first quarter of 2022 dipped by 28.09 percent reflecting a total capital importation of $1.5 billion compared to preceding quarter figure of $ 2. 1 billion, latest capital importation data from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), revealed. When compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021, capital […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica