College of Diplomatic Studies holds Inaugural Convention

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The College of Diplomatic Studies and International Relations (African Campus), Tuesday, held its Inaugural Convention in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Among other things, the college seeks to broaden students’ knowledge and understanding of diplomacy and international relations.

In his welcome address at the event, the Director-General of the institute, Prof. Edet Ekpenyong, underscored the fundamental role of diplomacy in global affairs.

This was as he argued that diplomacy promotes peaceful coexistence, as well as facilitate dispute resolution.

“As we may all be aware, Diplomacy is simply the conduct of international relations by negotiation and dialogue or by any other means to promote peaceful relations among humanity and it can be sub-divided into three major fields.

“In our quests to contribute substantially towards sustainability humanity, the College of Diplomatic Studies and International Relations has provided a wide range of courses in the fields of Diplomacy and International Relations, including History, Human Resource Management, Modern Communication Technology, Foreign Policy Analysis, Peace Studies among others,” Ekpenyong stated.

On his part, Provost of the College, Prof. John Tabotndip, pledged management’s readiness to motivate course participants, in a bid to achieve “coalition of thoughts”.

Also speaking,chairman of the occasion, Dr. George Ikpot, said “diplomacy is simply about relationship”, adding that “the practice of democracy must change”.

