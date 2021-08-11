College staff arrested for raping student in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested an administrative staff of the College of Health Technology, Ilese, Ijebu, Ogun state, Olawale Jamiu for allegedly raping a student of the college (name withheld).

The 39-year-old staff allegedly raped the victim when she went to collect her school file from the office of the suspect.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ilese Ijebu divisional headquar-ters by the management of the college.

According to the school management, the suspect allegedly dragged the victim into the file room and forcefully had sex with her.

The victim reported the incident to her guardian who in turn reported to the school authority. Oyeyemi said: “Upon the report, the DPO Ilese divi sion, CSP Amuda Ajibola detailed his detectives to the college where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect who initially denied the allegation was dumbfounded when confronted with the apologetic message he sent to the victim after his devilish act.”

The PPRO added that, the victim had been taken to the state hospital Ijebu-Ode for medical treatment.

Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun to have ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

