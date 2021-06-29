Education

College to represent Africa at Commonwealth debate in UK

Peaceland College of Education, Enugu is to represent Africa at the Commonwealth Inter-Tertiary Schools Debating Championship slated for September 2021 in the United Kingdom.

 

The college qualified for the global championship after emerging winners of the African Level highly competitive championship, which took place in Abuja.

 

The students representing the college came first at the preliminary round, National level, and emerged the winner of African Round to qualify as representatives of the African continent at the global level of the competition in the United Kingdom, where they will compete with six other continents.

 

Head of Department of English and Literature, Dr. Doris Malu, who is also the Head of the institution’s Debate Club, disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Enugu, where she attributed the rare feat to the support and encouragement from the college’s management led by the Acting Provost, Rev Fr. Lenard Ilechukwu.

While expressing the determination of the African representatives to make the continent proud at the global championship, she said: “We are grateful to God and the institution’s management for the success recorded so far in the qualifying series, which lead to the college’s participation in the Commonwealth Inter-Tertiary Schools Debating championship in the United Kingdom in September.

 

Our team is fully prepared to compete with the other six contestants at the global event and we shall do everything possible to lift the trophy and make the college, Nigeria and indeed the entire African continent proud.”

 

Dr. Malu, who thanked the Commonwealth of Nations for giving the college the opportunity “to explore and expose its potentials, however, expressed optimism that the government, corporate organisation and well-meaning Nigerians would come to the aid of the institution by providing the resources needed to successfully represent not only Peaceland College, but also the country and the entire African continent.”

 

She, however, solicited the sponsorship of the federal and state government, as well as corporate organisations and public-spirited individuals to enable the team to participate in the academic fiesta without difficulties since the college alone cannot bear the cost implications.

 

On behalf of the debate team, the Chief Speaker, Chineke Goodluck, said the college had been producing award winning students across fields such as in sciences, spelling, Mathematics and debate, among others

