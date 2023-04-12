College Union Embark On Strike, Accuse School Of Diverting Funds To Settled EFCC Case

The College of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Bichi, has after embarking on a strike, accused the Management of the Institution of allegedly diverting Teachers’ Practice Funds provided by the Tertiary Education Trust Funds (TEETFUND), to settle a Contractor who took them to EFCC.

“This Strike Action is Comprehensive and Total coming after our Congress meeting with all our Stakeholders in attendance”.

The Union during a Press Conference at the Kano NUJ Center, Wednesday, said the School Management was taken to EFCC for refusing to pay a Contractor his Contracts Money, and the Commission gave them a Week to pay him or face their wrath.

“As the issues linger, the Management living in quackmare resorts to using support TEETFUND money provided for Teaching Practice for 363 Teachers to paid the Contractor damning the consequences of not allowing the Teachers to enjoy their Practices”, the Chairman of the Union, Dr. Hussaini Yahya Peni and his Secretary Moji Kenneth Terngu, says.

Speaking further the Union of the COEASU, said they want the attention of the EFCC and all other relevant Financial Institutions to the high issues of maladministration and financial recklessness from the Management of the School.

The Chairman worried that today the Bichi College of Education has been reduced to nothing but a glorified Secondary school or even less than that, with Parents taking away their Children from the Crumbs called Campuses.

“With all these messed up and though with the interventions of our National Leaders not to embark on an indefinite Strikes action, but still we had no option but to after an emergency Congress on 6th April 2023 to unanimously resolved to resume Industrial Actions.

He said the Strike they have taken is comprehensive and total because they are forced to take the last options.

Some of the pressing issues they have with the Management include the non-release of TEETFUND-approved funds, nonpayment of allowances, lack of internet service, non-release of impress and responsibilities allowances, and many other requests.

The Union warned that despite the fact that the current Management Leadership under Professor Bashir Muhammad Fagge has less than two months to go they cannot sit down and allow him to completely ruined the Institution.