Collins Obi sets new national record in swimming

The 2022 National Sports Festival continues to bring up surprises each day with another National Record created in the Men’s 200m Freestyle swimming. Collins Obi from Bayelsa state was the cynosure of all eyes after erasing almost 10-year-old record of 1:59.20 created by Samson Forcados of Delta State in 2013.

The new Record Holder swan to the finish point in 1:57.76 to win the gold and in the process also creating a new festival record. The old record was made as far back as 1975 by John Ebito of Lagos State.

Speaking after his event, Obi who competed alongside two athlete who are currently on FINA scholarships said he decided to give it his all and also to make his state proud. “I know my potential and I always want to give it my all not minding whoever I am competing alongside, so I am happy that I was able to get the gold,” he said.

“I still have some other events to go for in the coming days, I already won two gold medals now and I hope to get more in the coming days. Obi also won gold in the 50m Backstroke men.

Meanwhile, two sisters who dazzled at the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival, Doutimi Gagbe-Okoko and Ifiezibe Gagbe-Okoko, have started on a winning note at the 21st NSF as they both helped their team to win the women 4x200m Freestyle Relay.

