Collins: Questions Gusau must answer for peace to reign in AFN

Former African triple jump record holder, Rosa Collins, says the embattled president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Ibrahim Gusau, must provide answers to some questions before his reconciliatory moves with aggrieved board members of the AFN can be considered.

Gusau, our correspondent learnt had been making overtures to board members of the federation and officials of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to sheathe their sword after the Federal Court of Appeal in Abuja re-affirmed him as president of the AFN and annulled his impeachment by majority of the board members.

“I have nothing personal against Iusau but he who comes to equity must come with clean hands. Let him wash himself free of the allegations levelled against him and let him answer the following questions with utmost sincerity.

I believe if he can do that,the peace he is desiring at the AFN will be granted,” said Collins who won the first triple jump gold medal in African Games history at the 6th edition of the Games in Harare,Zimbabwe in 1995.

Collins who set a then 13.80m African record on her way to winning the historic gold in Harare says Gusau must tell board members and athletics stakeholders in Nigeria under which provision(s) of the AFN constitution was the Awka Congress of the AFN convened? ”The relevant provision that deals with the issue is 6.1.4 which stipulates a 60-day notice before ANY congress (unless otherwise stated) of the AFN can be convened,’ said Collins.

