News

Colombia drug kingpin, Otoniel, extradited to US

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Colombia has extradited the drug baron leader of the country’s biggest crime gang to the US, Colombia’s president has announced.

President Iván Duque said Dairo Antonio Úsuga, better known as Otoniel, was the world’s most dangerous trafficker, reports the BBC.

Otoniel led the Gulf Clan cartel and is wanted in the US on drug trafficking charges.

His capture in October ended a seven-year manhunt and last month Colombia’s Supreme Court approved the extradition.

The Gulf Clan trafficked between 180 and 200 tonnes of cocaine a year, according to Colombian authorities.

Announcing the extradition, Duque compared Otoniel to the notorious Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar.

“This extradition shows nobody is above the Colombian state,” he said in a video message, accusing Otoniel of murdering civil society leaders and police officers.

Prior to his capture, Otoniel was Colombia’s most wanted man and the government had offered a $800,000 (£582,000) reward for information about his whereabouts, while the US had placed a $5m bounty on his head.

The Gulf Clan operates in many provinces and has extensive international connections, is engaged in drug and people smuggling, illegal gold mining and extortion.

It is believed to have about 1,800 armed members, who are mainly recruited from far-right paramilitary groups. Members have been arrested in Argentina, Brazil, Honduras, Peru and Spain.

The gang controls many of the routes used to smuggle drugs from Colombia to the US, and as far away as Russia. Authorities in the US have described it as “heavily armed [and] extremely violent”.

Otoniel was eventually captured in his rural hideout in Antioquia province in north-western Colombia in October, close to the border with Panama in an operation involving 500 soldiers supported by 22 helicopters.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Study links lack of sunlight, Vitamin D to colon cancer risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers at the University of California in San Diego, United States (U.S.) have found that boosting your vitamin D levels through exposure to sunlight could help reduce your risk of colon cancer. The team published its findings in the journal ‘BMC Public Health’. Colon cancer also called colorectal cancer is a cancer of the colon […]
News

Sultan: COVID-19 vaccines not meant to kill Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

…wants sensitisation to dispel vaccine myths …there’s no specific COVID-19 vaccine for Nigerians, Africans – NPHCDA The President General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has said it was unreasonable to believe that the COVID-19 vaccine was meant to kill Nigerians saying, nobody would […]

immigrationNigeria Immigration Service nis
News Top Stories

NIS: Why we are going digital

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

  •NITDA commends move   The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has said that Service has adopted Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) to achieve operational efficiency.   He said the paperless operation would allow the NIS to manage electronic files and documents from the Headquarters to other offices across the country. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica