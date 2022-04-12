Sports

Colombian ‘Colossus’ Rincon critical after bus crash

Former Colombian star midfielder Freddy Rincon is in critical condition following a collision between the vehicle he was travelling in and a bus, authorities said on Monday.

The 55-year-old former Real Madrid and Napoli player was taken to hospital suffering from a “severe head injury,” said Dr Laureano Quintero of the Imbanaco Grupo Quironsalud clinic in the southern city of Cali.

Rincon was still undergoing surgery and would be transferred to intensive care, the clinic’s spokesperson said.

“He is in a critical condition.”

A Cali bus and “a truck seemingly carrying four people” collided at around 4:30am (0930 GMT), said Edwing Candelo, the local transport undersecretary.

Five people were injured in the crash, including the bus driver, said Candelo.

Local media shared a video that showed the bus hitting the passenger side of the truck at a crossroads.

Candelo said the images “suggest that the traffic light was red when the truck crossed.”

He said both the truck and bus could have been speeding.

The bus driver passed a breath test for alcohol, while Candelo said it was not known who was driving the truck.

Rincon was born in the southwestern port city of Buenaventura and was known as the “Colossus” during his career.

He was a star of the Colombia side that played at the World Cup in Italy in 1990.

He played much of his career in Brazil, turning out for Palmeiras and Corinthians among others.

“All our strenth and affection goes out to Freddy after the accident today,” said Real Madrid on Twitter.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

