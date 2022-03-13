News Top Stories

Colonial masters liable for Nigeria’s problems –Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has attributed the challenges of nation building in Nigeria to the faulty foundation laid by the colonial masters. Ganduje made the assertions at the launching of N250million Dr Abdullahi Ganduje Lecture Theatre and Award yesterday at the University of Ibadan. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ganduje, who was the Guest Speaker, bagged the Most Distinguished Alumni Award.

 

The governor said that the faulty foundation laid by the colonial masters was purely done to actualise their interests and not for any genuine development of the country. “The challenges of nation building in Nigeria are attributable to the very faulty foundation laid by the European colonial masters.

 

“These were purely done to actualise their interests and not for any genuine development of the country,” he said. Ganduje said that the colonial rule divided Nigeria into North and South without much concern for the peculiarities of the two regions.

 

He said that the division was without concern for the difference in land tenure systems, local government administration, education and judicial systems. Ganduje said the challenges of nation building should be a matter of concern to all, adding that there was need to reflect on the journey so far to build and leave a better legacy for the future.

 

“From this historical legacy, therefore, regionalism has been a major challenge to nation-building in Nigeria. Under these conditions, it was easy for prejudice and fear to thrive. “Nation-building is about building a common sense of purpose, sense of shared destiny and collective imagination of belonging. “Nation-building is about building the tangible and intangible threads that hold a political entity together and gives it a sense of purpose,” he said.

 

The governor said that the nation’s founding fathers tried to deal with the challenge by adopting federalism and advocating policy of unity-in-diversity. According to him, the lack of consolidation of Nigerian federalism around commonly shared values and positions continue to undermine our efforts at nation-building.

 

“This could be seen in the division between ‘indigenes’ and ‘settlers’, which has been a source of domestic tension and undermined our efforts at creating a common nationhood,” Ganduje said.

 

He urged Nigerians not to see themselves as victims of their history, but be more responsible to overcome the challenges posed by their history. Ganduje said leadership was a critical factor in nationbuilding, adding that it has to do with personal qualities of integrity, honesty, commitment and competence of individual leaders.

 

“Leadership is a critical factor in nation-building that has to do with personal qualities of integrity, honesty, commitment, and competence of individual leaders at the top,” the governor said

 

