Colonial masters respected uniqueness of Ibadan traditional system – Lekan Alabi

Oloye Lekan Alabi is the Maye Olubadan of Ibadanland. In this interview with SOLA ADEYEMO, he talks about the uniqueness of the traditional system and why it has survived over centuries.

I congratulate you and the Ibadan people on the occasion of the 80th birthday of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lekan Balogun.

Thank you for this kind obligation. I have made several congratulatory messages since Kabiyesi clocked 80 last week, and again it is not too much to say that I wish Kabiyesi long life, prosperity.

Ade a pe lori; bata a pe lese, irukere a di okinni. This means Kabiyesi Okunmade II will live long and reign in peace, progress, unity and in well known Ibadan bravery and chivalry. That is, Ibadan defends the poor and the weak.

As one of the Chiefs of Olubadan, how would you describe the present Olubadan, and his qualities?

Thank you very much. Everybody knows that Kabiyesi is an academic: a Ph.D holder who had worked with multinationals right from England until his posting back to Nigeria.

He was a University lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria: and if I may use the word: a Communist when the whole world was against the Soviet Union, communism and all that.

However, as a radical, who the world would see then as a conservative, a leftist and a minority; but not anymore, because the world now thrives on what we call conglomerate of ideas and ideologies.

So Kabiyesi the Olubadan, when he was a plain University lecturer, a commoner, before assuming the headship of Alli-Iwo Balogun of Ibadanland, getting to become the Mogaji; getting promoted rising through the ranks until his eventual coronation as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

He has always stood for the truth. Remember he was a politician in the early days when the Military handed over to the civilians in the 1970s.

He contested for the governorship of the old Oyo State and he was in what you call the minority political party of PRP (People Redemption Party) of Aminu Kano. But eventually, in later years, he contested and won the senatorial seat and became a senator.

Roll that into one: you now have a royal father whose time, experience and activities have slowed down. He is now an octogenarian (80). He has done a lot in his youth and early times as a politician. So, now as the Ibadan system allows, as an active young chief, you pass through the process of becoming Mogaji of your family.

And you go through the process of being promoted. If you are lucky, Olubadan sends you to the Traditional Council. And that is why they say Mogaji Ibadan, Oba ibomiran ni.

That experience which people call the long winding road to the stool entails gathering practical experience which is to the advantage of any Olubadan. That process of promotion takes up to about 30 to 35 years before any Mogaji can become an Olubadan.

In your estimation, will you say that royal fathers are being accorded the kind of roles they deserve by the government?

Individual Obas, Ezes, Emirs, Sultans will chart the way, the rate and the esteem of public acceptance he will get from the government.

Once you are not partisan and you don’t cringe before the government, they will accord you your respect because they are spiritual and because it is not time bound. It is in the hands of the Almighty to determine the longevity of a King, an Eze, an Emir or whoever.

But a politician who is going to campaign for a post is tenured: four years in the first instance and if you win the second term, so be it. It is unlike the rulership of kings. Look at the recent example of the Queen of England.

You can count the number of Prime Ministers he had worked with in the long period in which she was the Queen of England. That is basically my answer to your question.

Without being immodest, since I was appointed into the traditional council of Ibadanland, as I have just been transferred to the Ibadan South East Traditional Council from the Ibadan North Traditional Council, this gives one the insight into the unique Ibadan traditional chieftaincy system.

At a national forum where I was nominated to represent the Olubadan about eight years ago, I told them that government should incorporate traditional rulers into the policy-making processes. I said that traditional rulers would not be consulted when they want to do census; when they want to do inoculation.

It was then they would be saying that traditional rulers are the closest to the people and that was the practice even under the colonial government. Emirs, Ezes, Sultans, Obas were members of the traditional councils then and they were part of policy formulation. It is high time we returned to that system.

The system of ascension to the throne of Olubadan is so unique and scarce that many people envy it. However, many people are of the opinion that the number of years a Mogaji will have to put into it before becoming an Olubadan is too long. Can that be reviewed?

The immediate past governor of Oyo state, (the Late) Senator Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi organised a symposium on 19th February 2019. Three of us were invited by the government and given different topics. I was given the topic: “The Uniqueness of Ibadan Traditional Chieftaincy System”.

Emeritus Prof. Ogundeji formerly of the Institute of African Studies, University of Ibadan was given the title: “The Olubadan Odulana that I knew” because Prof. Ogundeji with due respect was a peer to Olubadan from the same village.

The third speaker who is now late, our dear senior in journalism, Dr. Chief Areoye Oyebola, former Editor of Nigerian Tribune, spoke on: “Ibadan Traditional Chieftaincy System: Need for reforms”. In the lecture, it was made clear that every Olubadan must first be a Mogaji. But it is not every Mogaji that can become an Olubadan.

It is not a curse. It is a matter of destiny and not a matter of political connection or might. It is also a matter of experience. Ibadan by land mass is even larger than some other countries in Africa or even some European countries.

So, it needs an experienced and seasoned Oba to control its resources. In essence, those numbers of years are necessary for any Mogaji to train before becoming an Olubadan. Added to this is the fact that there was a time when a 50 year old was an Olubadan. Oba Yesufu Kobiowu. To become Olubadan is a matter of destiny.

Oba Kobiowu reigned for how many months? It is your Ori, otherwise called destiny, that you bring into the matter that will determine the length of your reign. But the government of late Gov. Ajimobi attempted to review.

The title of the said symposium was Issues in Ibadan Traditional System and that was what Gov. Seyi Makinde harped on when he went to pay a condolence visit to the family of Oba Adetunji at Popo where he said that he would not recognise the reforms whatsoever that his predecessor, the late Abiola Ajimobi made concerning the Ibadan traditional system.

You know the late Ajimobi had made some chiefs to be Obas. He said he would stand by the age-long tradition of Ibadanland and that settled the whole matter. Our ancestors who created this hierarchical system in a unique way knew what they were doing. Even the colonialists, British wondered who taught them.

In essence, should the system continue?

The incumbent governor said he would not touch the reform. Did the Ibadan people complain to anyone about their traditional system which is praised all over the world, even by the colonialists themselves?

