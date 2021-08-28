Colourless colours of cholera

The Scene

It was the gathering of ‘Saints’, the ‘Saints’ of the Healthcare industry. Healthcare practitioners in Kenya had gathered for a Conference in June 2017 to seek ways to improve their profession just like all groups do, but it turned out to be a gathering like no other! Their ‘sainthood’ was demystified! Their medical ‘beatification’ was denunciated!! right under their ‘watchful eyes’. Despite their sharp clinical acumen, cholera crept into their midst like a thief in the night and was out ‘to steal, to kill and to destroy’. But thankfully, their skills saved the day, this sort of scenario is not typical of cholera infection. Lesson; Cholera is no respecter of persons and places

Another Scene

In September 2017, at an IDP camp in Borno State, Nigeria, 319 cases and 20 deaths were recorded. There was a recurrence in another IDP camp recently. This environment in contrast to the Healthcare practitioners’ is the classical one that breeds cholera. Since the beginning of 2018, a total of 5,607 suspected cases have been reported from nine States (Adamawa, Anambra, Bauchi, Borno, Kano, Nasarawa, Plateau, Yobe and Zamfara). The recent outbreak is equally traced to IDP camps.

What it is

Cholera is an acute infection of the small intestine caused by the ingestion of bacterium Vibrio cholerae present in faecally contaminated water or food. It is primarily linked to insufficient access to safe water and proper sanitation, its impact can be even more dramatic in areas where basic environmental infrastructures are disrupted or have been destroyed. Countries facing complex emergencies are particularly vulnerable to cholera outbreaks. Massive displacement of IDPs or refugees to overcrowded settings, where the provision of potable water and sanitation is challenging also constitutes a risk.

History

Cholera is a term derived from Greek khole (illness from bile) and later in the 14th century to colere (French) and choler (English). In the 17th century, cholera was a term used to describe a severe gastrointestinal disorder involving diarrhea and vomiting. England had several outbreaks in the 19th century, the most notable being in 1854, when Dr. John Snow did a classic study in London that showed a main source of the disease (resulting in 500 deaths in 10 days) came from at least one of the major water sources for London residents termed the “Broad Street pump.” The pump handle was removed, and the cholera deaths slowed and stopped. The pump is still present as a landmark in London. Although Dr. Snow did not discover the cause of cholera, he did show how the disease could be spread and how to stop a local outbreak. V. cholerae was first isolated as the cause of cholera by Filippo Pacini in 1854, but his discovery was not widely known until Robert Koch (who also discovered the cause of tuberculosis), working independently in 1884, publicized the knowledge and the means of fighting the disease.

Transmission

Transmission is usually through the fecal- oral (feces-to-mouth) route of contaminated food or water caused by poor sanitation. Food transmission can occur when infected flies (having previously perched on sewage) discharge cholera vibrios for a long time on food and contaminate it. Also, seafood such as oysters in waters infected with sewage (eg Lagos lagoon) habour Vibrio cholera which accumulates in them. People infected with cholera often have diarrhea, and disease transmission may occur if this highly liquid stool, colloquially referred to as “rice-water”, contaminates water used by others.The source of the contamination is typically other cholera sufferers when their untreated diarrheal discharge is allowed to get into waterways, groundwater or drinking water supplies. Drinking any contaminated water and eating any foods washed in the water, as well as shellfish living in the affected waterway, can cause a person to contract an infection. Cholera is rarely spread directly from person to person

What gives it away

• Watery diarrhea (in large volumes), Rice-water stools, Fishy odor to stools, severe vomiting, loss of skin elasticity (washer woman hands sign, dry mouth, thirst, muscle cramps (leg cramps, for example) restlessness or irritability (especially in children), severe body weakness, rapid heart rate.

What makes one susceptible?

Inhabitants of poorly hygienic communities and ones affected by natural disasters (eg severe flooding), persons with poor hand/personal hygiene, under-five children, poor immunity, blood group O, malnourishment and individuals with reduced gastric acidity ( as in Peptic ulcer patients on a type of drug called proton pump inhibitors) are all susceptible.

The catch

A clinical diagnosis may be made by taking a patient history and doing a brief examination. Stool and swab samples collected in the acute stage of the disease, before antibiotics have been administered, are the most useful specimens for laboratory diagnosis.

Treatment

Treatment is usually started without or before confirmation by laboratory analysis. Fluid and electrolyte replacement is life-saving, plus other adjunctive therapies.

What to do

Visit a hospital as soon as you notice symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea, it may not be cholera but the action could be lifesaving.

Prevention

• Good sanitation practice, proper hand washing hygiene practice after visiting the restroom

• All water used for drinking, washing, or cooking should be sterilized by either boiling or chlorination (both are least expensive and most effective in stopping transmission

• Sterilization: Proper disposal and treatment of infected fecal waste water produced by cholera victims and all contaminated materials (e.g. clothing, bedding, etc.) are essential. All materials that come in contact with cholera patients should be sanitized by washing in hot water, using chlorine bleach if possible.

Hands that touch cholera patients or their clothing, bedding, etc., should be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected with chlorinated water or other effective antimicrobial agents.

• Immunization

