Colours, creative styles light up GTCO Fashion Runway

After two years of stepping aside for COVID-19 restrictions, the well anticipated GTCO Fashion Weekend returned with a bang. The runway arrangement had a fresh look, taking the features known for Paris and New York Fashion Runways.

The mainstay designers lit up the runway with their carefully curated ensemble of bold, enthralling fashion pieces. It was all about creativity, pop of colour taking centre stage.

The GTCO Fashion Weekend, which is critically acclaimed as one of the main events in Africa’s fashion circuit, has over the years brought together universally celebrated fashion icons and engaging style personalities to interact with young Africans, who are passionate about fashion.

The two-day event featured fashion leaders and industry experts from around the world while providing about 120 indigenous small fashion businesses with the opportunity to expand their online presence, reach new markets, and position their businesses for sustainable growth.

Some of the designers, who wowed the audience with their designs were, Idma Nof, Studio 189, Fruche, Mantsho, Adama Paris, Mmuso Maxwell, Dapper Dan and Taibo Bacar.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...