News

Colours, creative styles light up GTCO Fashion Runway

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

After two years of stepping aside for COVID-19 restrictions, the well anticipated GTCO Fashion Weekend returned with a bang. The runway arrangement had a fresh look, taking the features known for Paris and New York Fashion Runways.

 

The mainstay designers lit up the runway with their carefully curated ensemble of bold, enthralling fashion pieces. It was all about creativity, pop of colour taking centre stage.

The GTCO Fashion Weekend, which is critically acclaimed as one of the main events in Africa’s fashion circuit, has over the years brought together universally celebrated fashion icons and engaging style personalities to interact with young Africans, who are passionate about fashion.

The two-day event featured fashion leaders and industry experts from around the world while providing about 120 indigenous small fashion businesses with the opportunity to expand their online presence, reach new markets, and position their businesses for sustainable growth.

Some of the designers, who wowed the audience with their designs were, Idma Nof, Studio 189, Fruche, Mantsho, Adama Paris, Mmuso Maxwell, Dapper Dan and Taibo Bacar.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Okowa regrets rising COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

ASABA Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday decried the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, saying that it had become obvious that community transmission of the virus had reached an alarming and frightening proportion.     The governor said it was regrettable that many persons still  think that the Coronavirus disease was a hoax. […]
News

FirstBank, ELOY Foundation partner to empower female entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The ELOY Foundation, in partnership with First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, has introduced the ELOY Foundation Business Shower, aimed at supporting female entrepreneurs on their journey to building sustainable businesses. According to a press release, the support from FirstBank will be carried out through the FirstGem loan scheme designed for female-owned or partnered MSMEs and […]
News

EEDC cautions motorists on reckless driving

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has called on motorists to exercise caution while driving on the highways, especially as we have entered the rainy season, where visibility is usually poor whenever it is raining. This call was made by the EEDC Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh in Awka while reacting to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica